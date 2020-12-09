UN on climate goals: it is still far from enough | Free press

Nairobi (dpa) – According to the United Nations, the world is lagging behind the goals of the Paris Climate Protection Agreement – but could still achieve them with great difficulty.

So far, states have continued to aim for a temperature rise of about three degrees instead of well below two degrees envisaged in the climate accord, a UN report published Wednesday said. In the aftermath of the corona pandemic, if economic reconstruction programs focus on climate protection, greenhouse gas emissions forecast so far could be up to a quarter lower by 2030 – bringing the world closer to the so-called two-degree target.

Even limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees, which, according to climate research, would significantly reduce the risk of catastrophic weather extremes, is still feasible, according to the UN environmental program UNEP. But this requires faster and stronger climate protection, “green” economic programs and climate neutrality plans must be integrated into official national commitments under the Paris Agreement.

On Thursday and Friday, EU countries will discuss a higher climate target for 2030, before many heads of state or government present their progress and plans on climate protection at a digital climate summit on Saturday. It will also be exactly five years ago on Saturday that almost all countries in the world agreed in Paris to limit global warming to below two degrees.

The fact that the corona pandemic this year reduced greenhouse gas emissions by as much as seven percent has a “negligible impact” on climate change, the report said. The temperature rise will decrease by only 0.01 degrees in 2050.

“The year 2020 is about to become one of the hottest since the data began, while major fires, storms and droughts are still causing chaos,” said UN environmental program head Inger Andersen. The gap between international efforts in the field of climate protection and the goals of the Paris Agreement is still wide.

Every year, a UN report shows to what extent the actual emissions of greenhouse gases and climate protection plans are in line with the targets agreed in Paris in 2015. According to this, emissions had risen to a record high of 59.1 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalents in 2019; all greenhouse gases are converted in this unit. The effects of land use, such as forest fires, deforestation or the reclamation of heathlands, are also taken into account. Since 2010, global greenhouse gas emissions have increased by an average of 1.4 percent a year, in 2019 the increase was greater by 2.6 percent due to many forest fires.

Greenpeace chief Jennifer Morgan said the gap between what was happening and what was to be done seemed to be narrowing this year. “But you’d be ashamed to show this report to your kids.”

Private consumers are also responsible, according to the UN report: about two-thirds of global emissions are attributable to private consumption. The richest percentage of the world’s population produces more than twice as many greenhouse gases as the poorest 50 percent – and therefore has a special responsibility.