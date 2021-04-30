UN: Myanmar protests pose a problem for military | Free press

Since the coup d’état in early February, the military in Myanmar has repressed immense popular resistance with brutal seriousness. According to the UN, this led to an unexpected result.

New York (AP) – The demonstrations for democracy and against military rule following the coup in Myanmar have united the population in an unprecedented way, according to the UN.

“This strong unity has caused unexpected military difficulties in consolidating power,” UN Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told the United Nations Security Council in New York on Friday. Under these circumstances, the new government will not be able to assume orderly leadership of the country. Schraner Burgener’s speech during the session behind closed doors is available to the German news agency.

Meanwhile, the situation in the country is deteriorating in all areas, the special envoy said. The UN estimates that the escalation of violence in Myanmar has led to 20,000 displaced persons in the country and nearly 10,000 refugees to neighboring countries. Poverty and Covid-19 are spreading – about 3.4 million people could go hungry, according to the UN.

Since the coup d’état in early February, the military has repressed the immense resistance of the population with brutal seriousness. Peaceful demonstrations are also repeatedly and bloody suppressed. Prisoner Aid organizations estimate that at least 755 people have died and nearly 4,500 are currently in custody. There has also been repeated serious torture.

