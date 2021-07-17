UN Commissioner for Refugees wants to continue German policy | free press

Geneva (AP) – UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi is calling on Germany to continue Chancellor Angela Merkel’s refugee policy after federal elections.

The Federal Republic is a model country in terms of refugee reception and integration offers, Grandi told the German news agency. Politically, he would like Germany to have a greater leadership role in cooperation with other Europeans.

“Show leadership in Europe,” he urged German politicians. “If Germany doesn’t lead the way here, we won’t succeed.” That also applies to Afghanistan. The sacrifice of the German soldiers who fell there must not have been in vain, Grandi said. With the withdrawal of US troops, the risk of conflict between the government and the Taliban increased. The Europeans must do everything possible to advance the peace process, which is not just a matter for the Americans.

“What are the Europeans doing?” asked Grandi. “Afghanistan is next door, if there is a wave of refugees there, it will come here too.” He very much hopes that Europeans will increase their political involvement. This is often not done effectively and resolutely enough.

“Germany has become a very great humanitarian power during Ms Merkel’s tenure in recent years,” Grandi said. “That must be continued.” Berlin is the second largest bilateral donor to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) after the US. “I hope it stays that way.”

The High Commissioner praised Merkel for her refugee policy in 2015. When asked if he would nominate the chancellor as his successor after her chancellorship ends, Grandi said with a laugh: “It would be presumptuous if I did.” Grandi will remain in office until early 2023. Merkel will no longer run in federal elections in September and plans to withdraw from politics.

Given growing dissatisfaction with the large numbers of migrants, Grandi recommended reforming the asylum system. “You can make the asylum process more efficient and still remain fair,” he said. Rejected asylum seekers should be returned to their country of origin more quickly. That would require more staff. “Whoever makes these investments saves later because you have less business,” says Grandi. “If this problem is solved and the process becomes more efficient, there will be less abuse.” Of course, unfounded applications can be decided “or even faster” within a few weeks.