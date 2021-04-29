UN attempt to resolve the Cyprus issue has failed | Free press

A realist, but with the hope of progress, UN Secretary-General Guterres has made another attempt to resolve the Cyprus issue. But there is no glamorous breakthrough moment.

Geneva (dpa) – There is still no political solution in sight for the divided island of Cyprus in the Mediterranean. The most recent mediation attempt by UN Secretary-General António Guterres failed in Geneva.

The positions of the Greek and Turkish Cypriot sides are so far apart that no formal negotiations can even begin, Guterres admitted on Thursday. The Mediterranean island has been divided for almost 50 years. All previous attempts to overcome the division have failed, most recently in 2017 at Crans Montana in Switzerland.

After many years of fruitless negotiations, the only solution that the Turkish Cypriot side saw as the only solution was the final division of the island into two states, Guterres said. On the other hand, the Greek Cypriot side wants to continue negotiations on a federation with two Länder. Overcoming the divisions is also the goal of previous UN resolutions.

“I’m not giving up,” said Guterres. He will organize another informal round of talks in two to three months, again with representatives from Greece, Turkey and Great Britain. Cyprus was a British colony until 1960. Guterres remained an optimist: “Squaring the circle is impossible in geometry, but very common in politics,” he said.

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiades, said there is no two-state solution. The proposal is outside all UN resolutions. The Greek Cypriots are still ready to negotiate on the basis of those UN resolutions that provide for federation between two states. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu, on the other hand, said at a press conference with North Cypriot President Ersin Tatar that Ankara would continue to support the demand for a two-state solution. During the talks in Geneva, Anastasiades could not offer a new vision, he criticized.

Since a Greek coup d’état and a Turkish military intervention in 1974, Cyprus has been divided into a larger Greek Cypriot part in the south and a smaller Turkish Cypriot part in the north. Northern Cyprus is recognized as a state only by Turkey. The EU accepted all of Cyprus as a member in 2004. However, as long as there is no solution, EU laws and regulations only apply in the south.

