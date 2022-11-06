Uma Musume Season 3 release date in 2023? Sequel confirmed by Uma Musume

The Cygames Photos director needs to proceed creating new Uma Musume anime seasons so long as the sport is standard. Pic credit score: Cygames Photos

The Umamusume: Fairly Derby Season 3 anime TV present is confirmed to be in manufacturing.

On November 6, 2022, Umamusume Season 3 was introduced by a brief teaser trailer PV.

The announcement of Uma Musume Season 3 shouldn’t be a shock since Cygames Photos director Nobuhiro Takenaka was already speaking concerning the Uma Musume: Fairly Derby Season 3 anime TV collection again in 2021. What’s extra, the Blu-Ray gross sales of the second season set a document in Japan.

However when will Uma Musume Season 3 come out? And what concerning the new web-only streaming collection?

On Might 4, 2022, the manufacturing of a brand new Umamusume: Fairly Derby anime collection was introduced with a teaser trailer. The brand new Umamusume anime will function T.M. Opera O, Admire Vega, Narita High Street, and several other different Horse Ladies competing to win the Basic.

On November, 6, 2022, the title of the online anime was introduced as Umamusume: Fairly Derby – Street to the High. The deliberate launch date is in April 2023, the Spring 2023 anime season.

The net anime shouldn’t be thought-about to be Umamusume Season 3 because the announcement instantly states that it’s “completely different from the TV anime collection”. The principle distinction is seemingly the format since it is going to be an online streaming collection reasonably than a TV present that’s broadcast on Japanese TV channels.

【ウマ娘】新シリーズ配信アニメ「ウマ娘 プリティーダービー Street to the High」ティザーPV

On Might 5, 2022, a brand new collection of anime quick episodes referred to as Umayuru (Uma Yuru) was confirmed to be popping out in Fall 2022. It’s being animated by Studio SCOOTER FILMS.

The distinctions between these numerous tasks have been cleared up by additional bulletins. Within the meantime, it’s positively clear that the director desired to create Umamusume: Fairly Derby Season 3 at one cut-off date.

In Might 2021, director Takenaka spoke about how anime has turn into vital at Cygames, which is usually targeted on iPhone/Android sport apps like Granblue Fantasy, Princess Join! Re:Dive, and, in fact, the Uma Musume sport itself.

“Again within the day, the animation division wasn’t essential to headquarters. As an alternative, the main target was on the online game manufacturing division. Lately, nonetheless, the animation division has gained extra belief from the managers,” Takenaka mentioned.

“Nonetheless, please don’t put online game manufacturing apart. That’s as a result of I need us to maintain producing extra seasons of the anime so long as the sport goes on. I need to have the ability to meet the expectations of followers of the franchise.”

To place this remark in perspective, the Princess Join! Re:Dive Season 2 anime TV collection has already come out in Winter 2022.

In a single interview with Famitsu, Takenaka was particularly requested, “Now that the sport has turn into successful, do you will have any plans for Umamusume Season 3?”

In response, the director mentioned that they not solely needed to proceed Uma Musume, however he’d prefer to preserve making extra anime so long as the sport continues.

The second season of the anime TV collection was produced by Cygames Photos and TOHO animation. The animation work was dealt with by Studio Kai, which is finest recognized for Netflix’s Cagaster of an Insect Cage anime and the Tremendous Cub anime TV collection. In addition they co-developed 7 SEEDS Season 2 with Studio Gonzo.

In 2022, Studio Kai labored with Studio HORNETS on an isekai journey referred to as Skeleton Knight in One other World (Gaikotsu Kishi-sama, Tadaima Isekai e Odekakechuu).

This text offers every part that’s recognized about Uma Musume Season 3 (Uma Musume: Fairly Derby Season 3/Umamusume Season 3) and all associated information. As such, this text will likely be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve down into what is understood for sure.

Uma Musume Season 2 Blu-Ray gross sales skyrocket

Contemplating the monetary success of the collection it’s not shocking that Uma Musume Season 3 was greenlit for manufacturing. Whereas the anime business has largely shifted over to streaming income being crucial monetary issue, Blue-Ray gross sales nonetheless can account for the success of sure anime.

On this case, the success of the Uma Musume: Fairly Derby Season 2 Blu-Ray field set was overwhelming. Uma Musume Season 2 Quantity 1 bought an astounding 112,030 disc copies within the first week. In its second week, it bought 55,123 extra copies, bringing the overall to 167,153.

Quantity 2 really beat its personal document. In late June 2021, the second BD quantity bought an astounding 150,390 copies in its first week.

To place these numbers in perspective, Uma Musume 2 beat the earlier document holder, Love Reside! Season 2 Quantity 1, which had bought 82,515 copies in its first week. The field set now has the Japanese Oricon document for the very best BD/DVD anime debut gross sales of all time. It’s additionally already primary for cumulative gross sales for a single Blu-Ray disc quantity, which beforehand belonged to Neon Genesis Evangelion Quantity 10 (131,166).

Uma Musume: Fairly Derby Season 2 will likely be launched as 4 Blu-Ray field set volumes. The duvet artwork for every field jacket comes collectively to kind one full illustration. Pic credit score: Studio Kai

As a comparability, Princess Join! Re:Dive Blu-Ray Quantity 1 bought 28,518 copies in its first week.

Fashionable anime with a number of seasons don’t even examine. My Hero Academia topped out at 3,511 copies with its first season and My Hero Academia Season 6 is a certainty. The primary season of Assault On Titan bought 52,078 copies in its first week, however more moderen seasons have ranged from 7,410 down to three,179 copies. But the Assault On Titan Season 4 Half 3 launch date is confirmed to finish that collection in 2023.

With Blu-Ray gross sales numbers like these, it might be loopy for Cygames Photos to not renew Uma Musume Season 3 shortly whereas the sport remains to be standard in Japan.

Uma Musume: Fairly Derby Season 3 launch date predictions: Is late 2023 seemingly?

As of the final replace, Cygames Photos or any firm associated to the manufacturing of the anime has not formally confirmed the Uma Musume: Fairly Derby Season 3 launch date. The director might have mentioned how he desired to create a 3rd season in 2022, however the manufacturing of a Uma Musume 3 sequel was solely confirmed by November 2022.

As soon as the information is formally confirmed this text will likely be up to date with the related data.

Within the meantime, it’s potential to take a position about when the Uma Musume Season 3 premiere date will happen sooner or later.

The largest issue is the selection of anime studio. The primary season was animated by Studio P.A. Works after which switched to Studio Kai, which is a comparatively new firm.

Sadly for Studio Kai, they weren’t on the anime manufacturing committee which meant that the corporate didn’t profit from the crazy-high BD income. Studio Kai really misplaced cash in fiscal yr 2020 to the tune of 165 million yen.

Studios and the principle workers are contractors. It’s potential Uma Musume 3 may change to a brand new studio based mostly on availability. In any case, the anime business as an entire is at the moment at over-production, and tasks are scheduled years upfront.

Due to this fact, within the best-case situation, since Uma Musume Season 3 was greenlit for manufacturing in 2022 the Uma Musume: Fairly Derby Season 3 launch date may very well be scheduled for Summer time or Fall 2023. Keep tuned!