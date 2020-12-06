Ultrasound Transducer Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2020-2027| Hitachi, SIUI, Samsung, ESAOTE SPA

Ultrasound transducer is the handheld part of the ultrasound system, and it produces and detects the ultrasound waves. The transducer converts electrical energy into sound waves, which bounce off the body tissues and produce echoes. These echoes are received by the transducer and are sent to the computer that creates an image, i.e., sonogram. Transducers are available in different sizes and shapes, and they exhibit diverse features. The global ultrasound transducer market is driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and increasing diagnostic applications of ultrasound. However, the shortage of skilled sonographers hampers the market growth. Additionally, technological developments in ultrasound are creating growth opportunities for the market players.

The ultrasound transducer market is expected to reach US$ 5,020.76 million in 2027 from US$ 3,816.25 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020-2027.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006538/

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Samsung, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Fujifilm Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., ESAOTE SPA, SIUI, and Shenzhen Ruqi Technology Co., Ltd., are among the leading companies operating in the ultrasound transducer market.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Ultrasound Transducer Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Based on product, the global ultrasound transducer market is segmented into linear, convex, phased array, endocavitary, CW doppler, TEE probes, and others. The linear segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Linear transducers generally have high frequency ranges and are used for imaging the superficial structures and vessels. These transducers have many applications in medical diagnostics, including vascular part imaging, venipuncture, blood vessel visualization, photoacoustic imaging, ultrasonic velocity change imaging, and breast and thyroid imaging. The linear transducers have a wide footprint in 3D imaging. Thus, the wide application of linear ultrasonic transducers is likely to boost the market for this type.

Report Scope:

This report is a business analysis that examines market trends for Ultrasound Transducer. The report includes sections on the following topics

Current prevalence of Ultrasound Transducer, trend analysis and factors influencing future incidence.

Market analysis by treatment type, including annual incidence and trend analysis.

Risk factors and other drivers that may impact the future incidence of Ultrasound Transducer.

Review of the major market opportunities by identifying specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

Market share and information on key market players.

Analysis and forecast of the revenues for Ultrasound Transducer for the global market, major market subsegments subdivided by geographic region and further, by selected country.

Detailed review of the current products, their indications for all identified market segments.

Profile of the individual market subsegments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments.

Report Includes:

Detailed overview of the Ultrasound Transducer and corresponding global markets

Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, India, China, Japan, United States, Canada, Middle East and Africa

Evaluation of market dynamics with a focus on increasing prevalence of Ultrasound Transducer cases, technological advancements

A look into regulatory environment, new products launces and technological advancements, and current strategies within the market

Continued..

Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006538/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com