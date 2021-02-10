Ultrasound Transducer Market by SWOT Analysis, Driving Forces, Deployment Model, Production Scope and Top Players Analysis-General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Samsung, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical, Fujifilm, Hitachi, ESAOTE SPA, SIUI and Shenzhen Ruqi

The ultrasound transducer market is expected to reach US$ 5,020.76 million in 2027 from US$ 3,816.25 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020-2027.

Ultrasound transducer is the handheld part of the ultrasound system, and it produces and detects the ultrasound waves. The transducer converts electrical energy into sound waves, which bounce off the body tissues and produce echoes. These echoes are received by the transducer and are sent to the computer that creates an image, i.e., sonogram. Transducers are available in different sizes and shapes, and they exhibit diverse features. The global ultrasound transducer market is driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and increasing diagnostic applications of ultrasound. However, the shortage of skilled sonographers hampers the market growth. Additionally, technological developments in ultrasound are creating growth opportunities for the market players.

Company Profiles

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Samsung

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Fujifilm Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

ESAOTE SPA

SIUI

Shenzhen Ruqi Technology Co., Ltd.

In anesthesiology, ultrasound is used by anesthesiologists to ensure needles are placed accurately near the nerves. In angiology, arterial disorders and venous diseases are diagnosed using ultrasound. It is used in cardiology to evaluate the heart valve functions. Point-of-care emergency ultrasound has a wide range of applications in emergency medicine. For instance, focused assessment with sonography for trauma (FAST) procedure is carried out to assess significant hemoperitoneum or pericardial tamponade after trauma. Abdominal ultrasound is used in Gastrointestinal Surgery and colorectal surgery. Gynecologic ultrasound assesses female organs such as uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes. Obstetric sonography is used to examine the fetal development in the uterus. Ocular ultrasound is widely used in ophthalmology. Biopsies are also carried out using ultrasound to detect lesion or mass. Additionally, in urology, ultrasound is routinely used to evaluate genitourinary system for underlying medical conditions.

