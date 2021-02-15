Ultrasonic Sensors Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2021-2026

The Global Ultrasonic Sensors in the Aerospace Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Ultrasonic Sensors market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The ultrasonic sensors market was valued at USD 1040.12 million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2383.19 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.68%, during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market: Siemens AG, Pepperl+Fuchs, Honeywell International Inc., Baumer Ltd, Rockwell Automation, and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

– January 2019 – Pepperl+Fuchs released a low-temperature version of its popular L2 ultrasonic sensor, which is ready for use in cold storage and extremely cold regions of the world.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Industry to Create Huge Demand for Ultrasonic Sensors

– Ultrasonic devices offer several applications in automotive sensors, like parking assistance, safety alarms, collision avoidance, object detection, and automatic braking system. They play an important role in shaping the future of the next-generation driver assistance and self-driving systems.

– On-board sensing systems are being offered in advanced cars for a premium process. These systems rely on ultrasonic sensors for measuring relative distances of objects from the car. Long-range radar capabilities are being integrated with cruise control systems to avoid collisions between vehicles. These sensors are also being used for detection of distances on the rear end of the automobiles for parking assistance and braking control.

– Additionally, sensor vendors have been offering several variants of ultrasonic sensors with increased capabilities like open-structures, waterproofing, and external casing for reducing damage. Thus, with the expected hike in ADAS systems in the future, ultrasonic sensors will witness a proportional rise.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Ultrasonic Sensors market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America to Account for a Significant Share in the Market

– North America has been a traditional leader in the ultrasonic sensors market due to a number of factors. Market penetration is quite high in this sector and the presence of several automotive and manufacturing giants is a very crucial growth factor.

– Among the countries of North America, the United States holds most of the market share, while the Canadian market is estimated to grow faster than the US market. The health expenditure per capita in the United States is very high, greater than its developed counterparts in Europe.

– Since ultrasonic sensors can visualize the internal condition of the human body without damaging it, they are widely used in various medical inspections, including prenatal examinations to which radiography cannot be applied.

– Moreover, the rising demand for better surgical procedures by health-conscious citizens is driving the market for ultrasonic sensors in this region.

This Ultrasonic Sensors Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

