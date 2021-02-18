Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market Business Outlook, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts 2026

Global “Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026) market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026) industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The ultrasonic NDT testing equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5%, over the forecast period (2021-2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026) Market are Magnaflux Corporation (Illinois Tool Works), GE Measurement and Control, Intertek Group PKC, Olympus Corporation, Russell Fraser Sales Pty Ltd, UV Light Technology Ltd, Dongguan UVET Co.,Ltd, Advanced NDT Ltd, NDT ITALIANA s.r.l., Labino AB, Johnson and Allen Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends

Railways are Emerging as a Significant Consumer for Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment

– With increasing speeds, railways are facing more risk, due to which, railway companies are looking for newer solutions to monitor fatigues caused by wear and tear. Ultrasonic NDT testing equipment have been adopted to study the tracks and wheels for fatigue.

– The regular and sound diagnostics, coupled with the timely detection of rail defects at early stages, are key elements of the railway transport management system. NDT methods such as ultrasonic testing are gaining widespread prevalence in railway infrastructure for the detection of rail defects, such as transverse cracks, head checks, squats, and other internal defects.

– Moreover, with the expansion of the network, companies are looking for more cost-effective and real-time detection and analysis techniques. The ultrasonic NDT testing equipment are said to become a key component of railway testing and maintenance procedures. China and India have a combined railway network of more than 170,000 km and are the major regions when it comes to the demand for ultrasonic NDT testing equipment in railway applications.

– In March 2020, BhilaiSteel Plant (BSP) in India ramped up its production facilities to meet the Indian Railways requirement of running high-speed trains, metro trains, doubling and gauge conversion of railway tracks, as well as for track renewals and laying of new lines. The plant produced 11.65 lakh metric ton of rails in the financial year 2019-2020. The plant is equipped with online NDT (non-destructive testing) equipment, ultrasonic, and eddy-current testing, among other technologies for inspection and testing of the produced rails.

United States Expected to Dominate the Market

– North America is expected to command a prominent share of the market demand owing to the increasing use of testing technology for predictive maintenance, growing adoption in the oil & gas sector, and growing safety regulations in the various industries in the region especially driven by the demand from the country.

– Moreover, the US government is planning to invest highly in the infrastructure sector. For instance, according to Bank of America, city infrastructure investment in the country is expected to record the highest in the transit industry, where industry players can target potential consumers.

– The United States homes many vendors in the market MAGNAFLUX Corporation, GE Measurement & Control, Johnson & Allen, Baker Hughes Inc., Mistras Group, etc. Many vendors in the market are expanding their product portfolio and collaborating with other players in order to develop new advanced instruments or through acquisitions.

– For instance, in June 2020, Acuren Inspection Inc. has announced the acquisition of Suspendem, a leading provider of wind turbine maintenance and inspection services in North America. The acquisition combines Acurens substantial experience and capacity in rope access, NDT, and engineering with Suspendems specialized expertise in wind turbine services to provide a comprehensive solution to the wind industry.

– Apart from this, many players in the market are launching new ultrasonic non-destructive testing products in order to increase their market share through advanced and enhanced features. For instance, in 2019, Zetec Inc. introduced the NDT Sweeper Scanner, a highly versatile manual 2D encoded scanner for ultrasonic inspections in oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

– The United States comprises the most significant market for defense equipment, aircraft systems, and services in the world. As per the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), the US manufacturers were responsible for 66.42 % of worldwide shipments in 2019. Ultrasonic non-destructive testing is the most common sub-surface technique and uses high-frequency sound waves to locate defects within a component or material in aircraft. It is primarily used to detect defects in welds, fittings, joints, bolts, and adhesive bond quality.

– Many players in the market are introducing instruments specifically for aerospace requirements due to growing investment in the sector in the past few years. For instance, in 2019, Zetec Inc. has introduced the FlexTrack automated X-Y scanner for non-destructive ultrasonic testing applications of materials and structures used predominantly in aerospace, both in production and maintenance environments.

