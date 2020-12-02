Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunity, Industry Analysis and Global Strategy Assessment, Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

The major factors that drive the growth of global ultrasonic aspirators market are increase in demand for minimally invasive neurosurgeries; availability of favorable medical reimbursements; and rise in adoption of ultrasonic aspirators in surgical procedures such as acoustic meningiomas, skull or non-skull-based tumor resection, and trans-nasal procedures. However, lack of awareness towards the availability of such treatment options and high cost of ultrasonic aspirator restrain the market growth. On the contrary, unmet medical needs in emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The report segments the global ultrasonic aspirators market based on product, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into standalone and integrated. In terms of application, it is classified into neurosurgery, gynecological surgery, brain cancers, ischemic stroke, disorders related to cerebrospinal fluids, traumatic brain injury, and others. By end user, it is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), clinic, and others. Regionally, the market is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Stryker Corporation, Olympus Pvt. Ltd., Integra LifeSciences, Sring GmbH, Biomedicon Systems India Pvt Ltd, Xcellance Medical Technologies, Misonix, Cybersonics, Inc., Meta Dynamic, Inc., and InnoSound Technologies, Inc.

Ultrasonic aspirator is a device that provides precise control of soft tissues while simultaneously enabling fine bone dissection near delicate structures. This device works by evacuating fluid or tissue by suction. It is increasingly being used in carrying out minimally invasive procedures, especially for the resection of a tumor from patients affected body parts. For instance, it is widely used for surgical procedures such as laparoscopy, gynecology, tumor resection, and others.

