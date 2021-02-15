Ultrafast Lasers Market 2021 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Global Ultrafast Lasers Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Ultrafast Lasers market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Ultrafast Lasers Market was valued at USD 1437.1 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3313.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.6%, during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Ultrafast Lasers Market: Amplitude Group, Coherent Inc., Ekspla (EKSMA group), MKS Instruments Inc. (Newport Corp. and Femtolasers Productions), JENOPTIK Laser GmbH, TRUMPF Group, Novanta (Laser Quantum Ltd.), Lumentum Holdings, Aisin Seiki (IMRA America Inc.), IPG Photonics, NKT Photonics, Light Conversion Ltd

– March 2019 – Coherent Inc. significantly expanded its Gilching, Germany micromachining, and sub-system facility in Gilching, and completed the relocation of the companys laser marking group from nearby Gunding. This Center of Excellence, designated as Coherent Munich was an upgrade to the organizations applications and R&D capabilities.

Key Market Trends

Medical Industry is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Medical device manufacturers are also finding the need to install the ultrafast lasers for fabrication, as they are high-added-value components with stringent quality requirements, and the manufacturing process is often challenging. Metal marking (CE and UDI) mandates further scope for ultrafast lasers.

– Stents are widely manufactured by laser-based systems. They are mostly made of metal or polymers and are processed by microsecond or nanosecond pulse duration lasers. However, these long pulse lasers add to the post-processing (deburringand post-polishing) cleaning costs. Bio-absorbable stents (made of a polymer that is extremely sensitive to thermal effects) are gaining traction across high healthcare-spending regions, like Europe. Manufacturers find the need for ultrafast lasers, as they cannot be machined with the required quality by long pulse lasers.

– Technological advancements in laser power and repetition rate achieved by companies, like Amplitude, MKS (Spectra-Physics), Jenoptik, etc., over the years, have had a significant impact on the process productivity, thus increasing the buyers interest and increasing applications. These companies have collaborated with other technology companies to develop system integration capabilities that are necessary to move femtosecond lasers into the marketplace.

– Thus, the stent manufacturing sector provides significant scope for the vendors of the market. In addition to stents fabrication, ultrafast lasers are also being used for catheter hole drilling, intraocular lenses (IOLs), and prosthetics fabrication.

– In the biomedical field, ultrafast lasers are being used in full length procedures. For instance, to cut various incisions in the cornea and the lens capsule. Due to their ability to enable high precision and reducing/eliminating the need for intrusive ultrasounds and post processing in the eye (crystalline lens destruction in cataract procedures), these lasers are being increasingly used.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Ultrafast Lasers market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Asia is expected to emerge as a potential market, considering the growth curve of the electronics powerhouse, China. As of November 2020, scientists from China (Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Xi’an Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics in Shaanxi province) were able to master the ultrafast laser technology independently and are being widely deployed in commercial applications in the past few years, thus helping in the improvement of the country’s high-precision manufacturing capability.

– The achievement is expected to pave the way for the innovation-driven development mapped out in the blueprint for the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25). Besides, the adoption of longer-term objectives reiterated the core position of innovation in China’s modernization at the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee late last month.

– Significant advancements in ultra-short and ultra-intense laser technology have led numerous laboratories in China to develop laser systems as a means of investigating laser-matter interactions in a relativistic regime. For example, The Shanghai Superintense Ultrafast Laser Facility (SULF), a large-scale scientific project in Shanghai, China, consists of two laser beamlines, the SULF-1PW beamline operating at 0.1Hz repetition rate, and the SULF-10PW beamline operating at one shot per minute.

