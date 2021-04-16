Ultra-Thin Solar Cells Market Share, Key Players, Growth and Forecast to 2030

The global ultra-thin solar cells market attained a revenue of $30.0 million in 2019 and is expected to progress at an explosive CAGR of 56.9% between 2020 and 2030, as per the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. The rapidly falling costs of photovoltaic (PV) panel parts and components and the rising demand for renewable energy are the major factors fueling the advancement of the market across the globe.

The falling costs of PV components is an important market driver. This is because the total cost of solar electricity is primarily determined by the purchase cost of the PV cells, which is falling rapidly because of the reducing costs of the PV parts and components. This is, in turn, positively impacting the sales of PV cells around the world. Moreover, the levelized cost of energy (LCoE) of PV panels is far lesser than other renewable energy sources.

Depending on technology, the ultra-thin solar cells market is classified into cadmium telluride (CdTe), gallium arsenide (GaAs), and copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS). Out of these, the CdTe category is expected to dominate the market in the future years, because it is the only technology, in terms of power producing efficiency and cost, that presently rivals the crystalline silicone (c-Si) PV cells. Moreover, the other technologies are still in the testing stages and are therefore, not being used much.

In addition to the aforementioned factor, the easy availability of grid connectivity in several regions and countries around the world is also fueling the expansion of this category in the market. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) ultra-thin solar cells market is predicted to be very lucrative in the upcoming years, because of the soaring number of R&D (research and development) projects being launched in the regional countries by the ultra-thin solar cells manufacturing companies.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Technology

Cadmium Telluride (CdTe)

Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide (CIGS)

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

By Grid Type

On-Grid

Off-Grid

By Application