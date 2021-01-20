Ultra-Thin Glass Market Expected to Hit at $16.6 billion, by 2027

Big Market Research provides ‘Global Ultra-Thin Glass , 2020 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Ultra-Thin Glass Market.

The global ultra-thin glass market was valued at $9.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $16.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Ultra-thin glass is a high-end glass, which possesses thickness range below 1mm. It offers superior optical quality, temperature stability, chemical consistency, and mechanical resistance in all applications. It is widely used in the semiconductor industry for electronic application. Additionally, it is used in sensors and interior displays of various automotive.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market.

Key players in the Ultra-Thin Glass covers : Corning Inc., AGC Inc., Nippon Electric Glass, Schott AG, Nippon Sheet Glass, CSG Holding, and Central Glass Co., Ltd.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

• The ultra-thin glass market has been severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe.

• This is attributed to the decline in demand from the consumer electronics segment. As a large number of industries and commercial areas went under complete lockdown, the consumer electronics segment faced a significant drop in demand, thereby negatively impacting the market growth.

• In addition, social distancing norms led to decrease in sales of new automotive and electronics products.

• Furthermore, extended lockdown slowed down the production of ultra-thin glass due to limited resources and longer lead time to replenish raw materials.

• However, implementation of IoT and automation may reduce the need of labors wherever possible and increase operational efficiency. Automated packaging with smart robots can reduce the workers on shop floors, thereby maintaining social distancing norms.

Key market segments

By Thickness type

• <0.1mm

• 0.1mm-0.5mm

• 0.5mm-1.0mm

By Application

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive & Transportation

• Medical & Healthcare

• Others

Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with country level analysis of each region.

The report clearly shows that the Ultra-Thin Glass industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

