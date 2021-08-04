Ultra shocked by the sex scenes on this film, its upload has finally been postponed

After 365 Dni, which caused controversy when it was released on Netflix, the streaming giant planned to bring a new feature film online centered around a Hollywood personality who shaped an entire generation in the post-war era. . Problem, sex scenes far too harsh urged the platform to invite the director to check his copy.

after my week with marilyn this is blonde

Andrew Dominik is currently in conflict with the production. This biopic based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates tells the intimate life of Marilyn Monroe and is considered one of the most anticipated projects of the present day. The film, shot in summer 2019, is worn by the actress Ana de Armas, who mainly starred in Blade Runner 2049 and A couteaux tirés, is a promising feature film after the failure of My Week with Marilyn. The latter didn’t really succeed in seducing the audience, who labeled him bland and aloof.

Problem is, Andrew Dominik is already known for his punchy performances like Cogan: Killing Them Softly and The Assassination of Jesse James through the cowardly Robert Ford. And Blonde is no exception to the rule, causing the streaming giant to refuse to release its movie. The reasons ? Way too hardcore sex scenes.

Netflix “horrified” about certain scenes

The streaming giant is therefore asking the director to review the final cut to offer something softer. In fact, when it was realized it was planned to introduce a rape sequence and bloody menstrual cunnilingus. However, the director would have categorically refused to see his copy again. This is a major blow for Netflix, as the result is a virulent and contrary film and not a film that is hoped to compete for the Oscars.

What is strange, however, is that the American company now realizes this when the film is over. How will the platform deal with this internal crisis? Is blonde doomed or will Andrew Dominik change the cut under pressure? Another problem is the content of the novel, which serves as the basis for the project. Inside, the sex scene is narrated at length and Netflix likely didn’t see it coming.