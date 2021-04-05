Ultra-Portable Internet Devices Market Disclosing Latest Advancements 2021- Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Corporation, Sony Corporation

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Ultra-Portable Internet Devices market in its latest report titled, “Ultra-Portable Internet Devices Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Ultra-Portable Internet Devices market was valued at USD 43.97 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 83.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.35% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Ultra-Portable Internet Devices Market: Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Corporation, ASUS TeK Computer Inc, Dell Inc., HTC Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– October 2018 – Cisco designed 880G and 890G Series ISRs to provide a rapidly deployable, highly available, reliable, and secure solution designed to combine Internet access, comprehensive security, and wireless services in a single device that is easy to deploy and manage for primary or backup connectivity. Customers that would benefit from these routers include small businesses, financial services firms, healthcare organizations, pop-up stores, point-of-sale systems, and retail businesses.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics Offer Potential Growth

– Digital media adaptor is a device used for connecting a computer to a home media system that enables the transfer of digital files and audio content to and from electronic devices and media devices.

– With better networks coverage, advanced technologies and drop on the internet, surfing charges the data consumption across the globe has risen. And video and audio traffic has dominated the internet data consumption.

– As internet giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime produce their own highly-popular shows, more and more people have joined and studies show that half of these users who view content on apps are willing to sit through video advertising to continue to watch shows over television and thus boosting the demand for internet-connected devices such as digital media adapters. Fresh video content especially, recent movies enjoy a premium over other content. This increasing demand creates a positive outlook for the DMAs because it helps them to connect with the home media system.

– Moreover, in smart homes, different electronic devices, and gadgets are connected to the home network that permits them to communicate with each other. Going forward, digital audio and video-on-demand services will see a lot of activity.

– Digital media adaptors are finding increasing applications in smart homes which is further fuelling the growth of this market.

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

