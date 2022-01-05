Ukrainians are angry about the new season of “Emily in Paris”

Because of the “unacceptable stereotype” of one of the characters, the country’s minister of culture even sent a letter to Netflix.

Petra doesn’t look good in photography

He’ll likely have more to worry about, but Oleksandr Tkachenko did part of his day writing an angry complaint to Netflix. After sending it, he threw himself on the platform and the makers of the hit series “Emily in Paris” via social media.

“There is a caricatured picture of a Ukrainian woman that is unacceptable. It’s offensive. Are Ukrainians seen like that abroad? ”He wrote in a Telegram publication. Tkachenko refers to Petra, the character played by Daria Panchenko, who is one of the novelties of the season.

The Ukrainian, who lives in fear of an impending deportation, is also shown stealing items of clothing from a shop. And she is portrayed as a character with bad style, perhaps the least offensive but no less uncomfortable, at least from a Ukrainian point of view.

“Are we seen as people who steal? Who wants everything for free, who is afraid of being deported? That shouldn’t be the case, ”said the Ukrainian minister of culture. “Netflix knows Ukraine well – suffice it to say that many of the Parisian street scenes from the movie ‘The Last Mercenary’ were shot in Kiev. Even more: The popularization of our culture has made it possible for Americans and Europeans to get to know our artists, from the conductor Oksana Lyniv to the tennis player Elina Svitolina to the singer Jamala and designer Vita Kin. “

Tkachenko doesn’t give up. “But it is probably not enough and we will continue to fight stereotypes. Because if Ukrainians were portrayed as gangsters in the 1990s and 2000s, that has changed over time. “

The hit series is in the second season and has Lily Collins as the protagonist, who portrays the life of an American woman living in Paris. This combination of cultures and nationalities has led to several points of criticism, mainly due to stereotypes. Many accuse the series of portraying the French as cartoons, always with berets, cigarettes in hand and very promiscuous.