Ukrainian Writer Victoria Amelina Dies After Kramatorsk Strike

KYIV, Ukraine — Victoria Amelina, one in all Ukraine’s finest identified younger writers, has died from accidents sustained in a Russian missile strike on a crowded restaurant in jap Ukraine. She was 37.

Her dying dropped at 13 the variety of civilians killed within the assault on the Ria Lounge restaurant within the metropolis of Kramatorsk on June 27. Ms. Amelina was eating with a Colombian delegation when the missile ripped into the restaurant. She was handled for extreme accidents and died on Saturday.

“Docs and paramedics in Kramatorsk and Dnipro did every little thing they might to avoid wasting her life,” the writers’ group PEN Ukraine stated in a press release late Sunday. It added: “Within the final days of Victoria’s life, her closest folks and mates had been along with her.”

The information jolted Ukraine’s writing and journalism group — which has misplaced dozens of its personal since Russia’s full-scale invasion started final yr. Days earlier than the assault, Ms. Amelina had attended the Kyiv Book Arsenal, a big literary pageant in Ukraine’s capital.