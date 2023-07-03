Ukrainian Writer Victoria Amelina Dies After Kramatorsk Strike
KYIV, Ukraine — Victoria Amelina, one in all Ukraine’s finest identified younger writers, has died from accidents sustained in a Russian missile strike on a crowded restaurant in jap Ukraine. She was 37.
Her dying dropped at 13 the variety of civilians killed within the assault on the Ria Lounge restaurant within the metropolis of Kramatorsk on June 27. Ms. Amelina was eating with a Colombian delegation when the missile ripped into the restaurant. She was handled for extreme accidents and died on Saturday.
“Docs and paramedics in Kramatorsk and Dnipro did every little thing they might to avoid wasting her life,” the writers’ group PEN Ukraine stated in a press release late Sunday. It added: “Within the final days of Victoria’s life, her closest folks and mates had been along with her.”
The information jolted Ukraine’s writing and journalism group — which has misplaced dozens of its personal since Russia’s full-scale invasion started final yr. Days earlier than the assault, Ms. Amelina had attended the Kyiv Book Arsenal, a big literary pageant in Ukraine’s capital.
“So many books unwritten, tales untold, days unlived,” Olga Tokariuk, a Ukrainian journalist, posted on Twitter in tribute.
Born in Lviv, Ms. Amelina was broadly identified in Ukraine for her novels, kids’s books, poems and essays. After publishing her first e book in 2014, she left a job in info know-how the next yr to totally dedicate herself to writing.
She acquired awards and approval for her work. In 2021, she gained the Joseph Conrad Korzeniowski Literary Prize, given to a Ukrainian author underneath 40, and began a small literature pageant within the Donetsk area.
The next yr Ms. Amelina joined a human-rights group, Fact Hounds, to analyze Russian warfare crimes in areas reclaimed by Ukrainian forces. She additionally was engaged on her first nonfiction e book in English, about Ukrainian ladies documenting warfare crimes, PEN Ukraine stated.
“She introduced a literary sensibility to her work and her elegant prose described, with forensic precision, the devastating affect of those human rights violations on the lives of Ukrainians,” the group’s U.S.-based arm, PEN America, stated in a press release.
Ms. Amelina had often chronicled the expertise of dwelling amid warfare.
“I’m a Ukrainian author. I’ve portraits of nice Ukrainian poets on my bag. I appear like I must be taking photos of books, artwork, and my little son. However I doc Russia’s warfare crimes and take heed to the sound of shelling, not poems. Why?” she wrote on Twitter in June 2022.
In a flood of tributes after the assault, mates and colleagues cited her phrases — first in prayers for her restoration, and once more upon the information of her dying.
One verse, particularly, appeared to ring a bell:
An air raid throughout the nation
every time like going to everybody’s
execution
but they intention at just one.
Days earlier than the strike in Kramatorsk, Ms. Amelina wrote about listening to the sound of explosions from her balcony.
“The warfare is when you possibly can not observe all information and cry about all neighbors who died as a substitute of you a few miles away,” she tweeted. “Nonetheless, I wish to not neglect to study the names.”