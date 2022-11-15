Ukrainian military intelligence says Russia lost millions of dollars due to a secret ‘black box’ project

GUR chief Kirill Budanov

The press workplace of the ministry mentioned the tools reduces the offensive potential of the Russian military.

The main points of the mission are being saved secret.

“Taking in account its secret nature, I can’t reveal the small print of this joint mission, nevertheless it undoubtedly will have an effect on the fight area, GUR chief Kirill Budanov mentioned, in keeping with the publish.

“In keeping with our estimates, the mission, which we now have known as ‘Black Field,’ precipitated tens of millions of {dollars} of harm to Russia in October alone,”

“Along with our patrons and different Ukrainians who care, we proceed to hinder the enemy’s fight skills.”

Ukraine launched a daring assault on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on Oct. 29, utilizing hitherto unknown remote-controlled sea drones to assault Russian warships. Two ships are thought to have been broken within the assault, video of which, filmed from the drones, later circulated on social media.

President Zelenskyy on Nov. 11 launched on the UNITED24 fundraising platform a marketing campaign to boost cash to construct for the world’s first naval drone fleet.

