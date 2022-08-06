Ukrainian Grandmaster Bids to Unseat Russian Head of World Chess Body

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia’s warfare in opposition to Ukraine has permeated even the seemingly sedate world of chess, the place a Ukrainian grandmaster is bidding to unseat the highly effective Russian president of the Worldwide Chess Federation.

Representatives of 195 member states are scheduled to vote Sunday at a convention in Chennai, India, for president of the federation, the chess world’s governing physique, which regulates all worldwide championships, determines participant rankings and decides the place world and continental championships shall be held. The present president, Arkady V. Dvorkovich, a former deputy prime minister of Russia, is going through three challengers, together with Andrii Baryshpolets, a 31-year-old Ukrainian grandmaster residing in California.

His bid is an illustration of the try by many Ukrainians to untangle their nation’s deep ties with Russia, in addition to to problem Moscow’s world affect, after the invasion of Ukraine in February.