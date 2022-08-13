Ukrainian Children Bring a Play From a Bomb Shelter to Brooklyn

The present, which might be carried out in Ukrainian with English subtitles, is a collection of seven monologues about household separation informed from the angle of kids. Written by up to date writers from Lviv, the true tales have been impressed by the mass exodus from Ukraine within the Nineties after the autumn of the Soviet Union. At the moment, many women and men went to different international locations to work so they may present for his or her households again residence.

“Mother on Skype” was first staged in a warehouse-turned-bomb shelter in Lviv, in western Ukraine, in April, simply two months after the Russian invasion started. There it was directed by an arts instructor turned active-duty Ukrainian soldier, Oleg Oneshchak, who’s the daddy of two of the youngsters within the play: Hanna and Oleksii, 7. It was one of many few cultural occasions to happen in Ukraine at the moment.

“Plenty of folks have been crying once we did it in Ukraine,” mentioned Khrystyna Hniedko, 14, one of many performers.