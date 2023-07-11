Ukraine’s Struggles – The New York Times

To know what’s at stake, at this time’s publication will stroll by way of the 2 seemingly situations for coming months. In a single, Ukraine finally breaks Russia’s defenses. Struggle victories, in spite of everything, typically take time. Within the second, much less constructive final result for Ukraine, the stalemate continues, giving Putin purpose to suppose that point is on his facet.

State of affairs 1: A breakthrough

Ukraine does have purpose to stay cautiously optimistic. It nonetheless has months of dry, sunny climate and hard-packed floor earlier than a wet, muddy fall will make army advances troublesome. And thus far, Ukraine has not made a full push with the majority of its troops. It has largely prodded Russian forces with smaller strikes — looking for weaknesses in defenses which might be made up of not simply minefields, but in addition tank traps, different obstacles after which two or three traces of dug-in troopers.

If Ukraine finds a vulnerability in these defenses, it will then decide to a bigger effort. If Ukrainian forces then break by way of, the remainder of the Russian traces may panic and crumble, permitting Ukraine to take again much more territory. All of this might play out very slowly, over weeks or months.

“American officers are rising anxious, however it’s not too late,” mentioned Julian Barnes, a Instances correspondent who covers intelligence businesses. “The large push may nonetheless come.”

This situation may look just like Ukraine’s recapture of the southern metropolis of Kherson final 12 months. Ukraine spent months in the summertime utilizing smaller strikes to put on down Russian forces and exhaust their provides across the metropolis. Ukrainian forces moved into Kherson beginning in late August, and Russia introduced its retreat in November. It appeared like a sudden flip of occasions on the time, however it got here after months of grinding work by Ukraine.