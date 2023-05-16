Ukraine’s First Lady Visits Seoul, Requesting Nonlethal Military Aid

Ukraine’s first girl, Olena Zelenska, met with President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea on Tuesday to request nonlethal army help, utilizing a go to to Seoul to emphasize the necessity for “one thing extra radical” than simply humanitarian help to finish Russia’s invasion of her nation.

Ms. Zelenska thanked Mr. Yoon for the humanitarian and financial assist that South Korea has already offered and requested for nonlethal army gear, together with instruments for mine detection and elimination, a spokesman for Mr. Yoon’s workplace, Lee Do-woon, instructed reporters.

Ms. Zelenska stated on Telegram that she and different Ukrainian officers, together with the primary deputy prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, additionally mentioned Ukraine’s want for stronger air-defense programs.

Mr. Yoon vowed that South Korea would coordinate with NATO and different nations to “actively help the Ukrainian folks,” his spokesman stated, however didn’t supply particular particulars on what that may entail.