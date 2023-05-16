Ukraine’s First Lady Visits Seoul, Requesting Nonlethal Military Aid
Ukraine’s first girl, Olena Zelenska, met with President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea on Tuesday to request nonlethal army help, utilizing a go to to Seoul to emphasize the necessity for “one thing extra radical” than simply humanitarian help to finish Russia’s invasion of her nation.
Ms. Zelenska thanked Mr. Yoon for the humanitarian and financial assist that South Korea has already offered and requested for nonlethal army gear, together with instruments for mine detection and elimination, a spokesman for Mr. Yoon’s workplace, Lee Do-woon, instructed reporters.
Ms. Zelenska stated on Telegram that she and different Ukrainian officers, together with the primary deputy prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, additionally mentioned Ukraine’s want for stronger air-defense programs.
Mr. Yoon vowed that South Korea would coordinate with NATO and different nations to “actively help the Ukrainian folks,” his spokesman stated, however didn’t supply particular particulars on what that may entail.
Seoul has to date resisted calls to ship its artillery shells to Ukrainian forces, who want extra ammunition forward of a long-awaited counteroffensive meant to retake Russian-occupied territory. Mr. Yoon indicated for the primary time solely final month that Seoul may be keen to think about sending army help to Kyiv, telling Reuters that it will be troublesome to insist completely on humanitarian or monetary help within the occasion of a large-scale assault on civilians.
The South Korean president’s shift on the matter was “a sensible choice,” Ms. Zelenska instructed the Yonhap Information Company in an interview printed Tuesday.
“Certainly, when there’s a legal in the home, the house owners clearly needn’t solely humanitarian help, meals and drugs, however one thing extra radical to drive the legal out,” she stated, including that peace was potential solely by means of a Ukrainian victory, not by means of negotiations with a “assassin who has no regrets.”
Ms. Zelenska has turn out to be a outstanding emissary for her husband’s administration since turning into a wartime first girl, championing psychological well being restoration and kids’s welfare whereas touring aboard to advocate for help from Kyiv’s allies. Earlier this month, she met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain in London earlier than attending the coronation of King Charles III.