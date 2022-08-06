Ukraine’s Children Bear Burdens of War: Photos

A late-July morning, and the sounds of the summer season camp had been the sounds of summer season camps in every single place as youngsters raced from exercise to exercise.

However the Midgard Forest Camp is in Kyiv, in wartime Ukraine, and when the air was pierced by a warning siren, the kids knew what to do, abandoning their leap ropes and tennis video games and dashing for security.

It’s a routine as acquainted as lunch.

Conflict has introduced a brand new actuality to Ukrainians, however some issues nonetheless maintain true, and because the climate warmed, some mother and father had been confronted with the perennial query: What ought to we do with the youngsters this summer season?