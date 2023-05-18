Ukraine’s Allies Wrangle Over Sending F-16 Fighter Jets

A contemporary push by Britain and the Netherlands to offer Ukraine with F-16 fighter planes has uncovered the newest fault line amongst Western allies who’ve wrangled repeatedly over sending highly effective weapons of warfare, as soon as once more pitting a reluctant United States towards a few of its closest European companions.

A number of European allies are ready to present their F-16s to Ukraine. However the Biden administration, which should approve any transfers of the American-made planes, stays unconvinced that Ukraine wants the costly jets, that are a staple of many fashionable navy arsenals.

So deep is Washington’s skepticism that Kyiv’s pilots are presently not even allowed to coach on the F-16s which are owned by European states, in line with a senior Ukrainian official who spoke on situation of anonymity to frankly talk about the delicate diplomatic subject.

American reluctance to permit coaching would severely restrict a proposed new European coalition to assist Ukraine get hold of and fly F-16s — whether or not within the present battle or to guard towards any future aggressions by Moscow after the West turns its focus from the 15-month warfare.