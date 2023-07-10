Ukraine War’s 500th Day, Zelensky Shares Video of Visit to Snake Island

Russian forces launched a lethal strike in jap Ukraine on Saturday as President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the five hundredth day of the struggle with a present of defiance, sharing a video of himself visiting a Black Sea island that has turn out to be a potent image of his nation’s resistance to the invasion.

Within the sort of assault that has turn out to be painfully acquainted, at the very least seven civilians had been killed and 13 others had been injured when Russian forces shelled town heart of Lyman within the jap Donetsk area at round 10 a.m., Ukrainian officers mentioned.

Russian forces used cluster munitions within the assault, in accordance with Ukraine’s prosecutor basic. The assault got here only a day after President Biden mentioned america would provide the weapon to Kyiv to battle Moscow’s entrenched forces regardless of qualms from American allies.

On the scene of the strike had been bloodstains, shattered glass and an overturned bike.

The midmorning assault was a grim reminder of the toll taken on Ukraine by 500 days of struggle. Mr. Zelensky paid tribute on Saturday to all those that have misplaced their lives, utilizing the backdrop of Snake Island to underscore Ukrainian resolve.