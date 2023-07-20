Ukraine Starts Using U.S.-Made Cluster Munitions, Officials Say

Ukrainian forces have began utilizing American-made cluster munitions towards Russia’s defensive positions, two United States army officers mentioned on Thursday.

The officers, who spoke on the situation of anonymity to debate operational issues, mentioned the weapons had been being utilized in a number of places in southeastern Ukraine, however didn’t elaborate additional.

The Washington Publish first reported that Ukrainian forces had been utilizing the weapons, citing Ukrainian officers. The Publish mentioned that Kyiv had begun firing cluster munitions in a push to interrupt by means of well-established Russian defenses which have slowed Ukraine’s counteroffensive marketing campaign to retake territory.

The Ukrainian authorities didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark about whether or not they had began utilizing the weapons.