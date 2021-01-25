Ukraine Solar Photovoltaic Market Report- Size, Current Trends, Regional Business Landscape And Development Scope | Acciona Energia SA, DTEK Energy

ReportsnReports added Ukraine Solar Photovoltaic Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Ukraine Solar Photovoltaic Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Ukraine Solar Photovoltaic Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Ukraine Solar Photovoltaic Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market in Ukraine. The research details renewable power market outlook in Ukraine (includes hydro, geothermal, small hydro,wind, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Ukraine solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Ukraine renewable power market and Ukraine solar PV market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Ukraine renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Ukraine solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of Ukraine solar PV market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources .

– Major Contracts and Collaborations related to solar PV sector in Ukraine.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Solar PV, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.4 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, Ukraine, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, Ukraine, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, Ukraine, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, Ukraine, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, Ukraine, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, Ukraine, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, Ukraine, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Ukraine, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Ukraine, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Solar PV Market, Ukraine

4.1 Solar PV Market, Ukraine, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.2 Solar PV Market, Ukraine, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3 Solar PV Market, Ukraine, Market Size, 2010-2025

4.4 Solar PV Market, Ukraine, Plant Based Analysis,2018

4.4.1 Solar PV Market, Ukraine, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.4.2 Solar PV Market, Ukraine, Upcoming Projects, 2018

4.4.3 Solar PV Market, Ukraine, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.5 Solar PV Market, Ukraine, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.5.1 Solar PV Market, Ukraine, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.5.2 Solar PV Market, Ukraine, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Ukraine

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.1.1 Key Electricity Policies, Ukraine

5.1.2 Rules of the Wholesale Electricity Market of Ukraine vide Resolution of NERC No 921, September 12, 2003 (Radchenko et al., 2015) Market Liberalization

5.2 Law on Alternative Energy Sources

5.2.1 Objective

5.2.2 Regulation

5.3 National Renewable Energy Action Plan

5.4 Ukraine’s Electricity Market Law (Law no 4493)

5.5 Feed-in-Tariffs (Green Tariffs)

5.6 The Auction Law

5.7 Procedure and New Model PPA

5.8 Other Renewable Energy Programs

5.9 Energy Efficiency

6 Solar PV Market, Ukraine, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Scatec Solar ASA

6.1.1 Scatec Solar ASA – Company Overview

6.1.2 Scatec Solar ASA – Business Description

6.1.3 Scatec Solar ASA – Major Products and Services

6.1.4 Scatec Solar ASA – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: DTEK Energy B.V.

6.2.1 DTEK Energy B.V. – Company Overview

6.2.2 DTEK Energy B.V. – Business Description

6.2.3 DTEK Energy B.V. – SWOT Analysis

6.2.4 DTEK Energy B.V. – Major Products and Services

6.2.5 DTEK Energy B.V. – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: Acciona Energia SA

6.3.1 Acciona Energia SA – Company Overview

6.3.2 Acciona Energia SA – Business Description

6.3.3 Acciona Energia SA – SWOT Analysis

6.3.4 Acciona Energia SA – Major Products and Services

6.3.5 Acciona Energia SA – Head Office

7 Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Market Definitions

7.3 Methodology

7.4 Coverage

7.4.1 Secondary Research

7.4.2 Primary Research

7.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

7.5 Contact Us

7.6 Disclaimer