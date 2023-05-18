Ukraine is expected to dominate discussions at the G7 summit.

HIROSHIMA, Japan — President Biden started a foreshortened Asia journey on Thursday in Hiroshima, a metropolis symbolic of the horrors of armed battle, for a summit along with his allies anticipated to be dominated by dialogue of easy methods to higher arm Ukraine because it enters its counteroffensive in opposition to the Russian invaders.

The assembly of Group of seven nations’ leaders that begins on Friday comes at a important second for President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, his nation and the core Western democracies now seized with an pressing mission of bringing about what Mr. Biden calls the “strategic defeat of Russia in Ukraine.”

Mr. Biden typically says that Russia is already defeated. However the worry permeating the seven massive democracies right here is that except the counteroffensive proves extremely profitable, Ukraine will settle right into a bloody, frozen battle through which one of the best hope can be an armistice, paying homage to the one which introduced a halt to preventing on the Korean Peninsula 70 years in the past this summer season.

That appeared virtually inconceivable to think about in 1997, when President Invoice Clinton and Prime Minister Tony Blair of Britain invited Russia to develop into a full member of the group, increasing it — for practically twenty years — into the G8. Russia was “suspended” after its annexation of Crimea in 2014, and it withdrew from the group three years later.