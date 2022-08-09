Ukraine Disowns Viktor Petrenko, Who Skated in Russia

As Russia started its invasion of Ukraine in February, Viktor Petrenko, one in all Ukraine’s most seen Olympic champions, posted the message “NO WAR” to his Instagram account. Days later, Petrenko’s daughter stated her father had been stranded in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, the place he was taking shelter after getting back from a commemoration of his 1992 Olympic determine skating title that had been held in his hometown, Odesa.

Petrenko seemed to be one of many many Ukrainian athletes who would defiantly function wartime ambassadors for his or her besieged nation. However since then, his standing as a champion has deteriorated in his native nation.

In June, Petrenko introduced his intention to go away the Ukrainian determine skating federation. A day later, he was provisionally expelled, a federation official stated. And in July, Petrenko was formally ousted, and fired from his place as a vice chairman, after he participated in an ice present in Sochi, Russia.