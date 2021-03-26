UK Teleradiology Market Analysis with Research Report 2021 | Medica Group, Everlight Radiology (RRO), Unilabs (Telemedicine Clinic)

The UK Teleradiology Market Report 2021 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the UK Teleradiology market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the UK Teleradiology Market: Medica Group, Everlight Radiology (RRO), Unilabs (Telemedicine Clinic) and Synova Capital (4ways Healthcare)

Scope of the Report

The report entitled The UK Teleradiology Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides analysis of the UK teleradiology, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by volume, by outsourced volume and by segmentation.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall UK teleradiology market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

With the help of Teleradiology, radiologists are able to decipher any scan and image like x-ray while residing in another location. The practice of teleradiology is gaining popularity among the hospitals and clinics as it is less expensive comparative to hiring staff and training them. Teleradiology is used for various purposes such as for imaging studies in hospitals, for research studies, for teaching, and as accumulating second opinion of images.

Teleradiology works in three steps, first step is recording and sending the images (scans) via an image centre, second is proper and smooth transmission of images are done and last step is the receiving and decoding of the image at the receivers end. There are many advantages of implying teleradiology such as cost efficiency, convenient, availability for 24*7, faster transmission, etc. But there are few disadvantages too such as heavy reliance on internet connectivity, privacy concerns, miscommunication, etc.

The UK teleradiology market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2018-2022). The UK teleradiology market is supported by various growth drivers, such as growing scan and diagnosis demand, increasing penetration of teleradiology, increasing consultant radiologists, etc. yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, increasing workload, backlog of unreported scans, etc. few new market trends are also provided such as, increasing proportion of female radiologist, etc.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

