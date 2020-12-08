UK starts corona vaccinations | Free press

London (dpa) – Great Britain today wants to start nationwide vaccinations against Corona for all EU countries.

First of all, the over-80s, workers and residents of nursing homes and particularly endangered medical staff will receive the money from the Mainz manufacturer Biontech and its American partner Pfizer. These are about six million people. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke of a “huge step forward”.

50 clinics will serve as vaccination centers. Authorities were ready: “All parts of the UK have received doses of the corona vaccine,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock wrote on Twitter.

As the deputy chief of the NHS national health service, Saffron Cordery, said, four million doses of the vaccine should enter the country by the end of the year. That would mean vaccinations for two million people, as two doses per person are required for complete protection. The country has ordered a total of 40 million doses, meaning 20 million Britons can be vaccinated – that’s just under a third of the population.

However, for most people, it will be well into the New Year before they can be vaccinated, the NHS said. A government spokesman said the majority of vulnerable people will be vaccinated in January or February. Authorities stressed that the vaccine is “safe and effective”.

Prime Minister Johnson called on all people who are entitled to a vaccination to actually get vaccinated. Heir to the throne Prince Charles thanked everyone who contributed to the development of the vaccine. Thanks to the drug, people could now look ahead with renewed hope, he said.

Health expert Helen Donovan told the BBC that the biggest risk is that vaccinated people will have to get the second dose about three weeks after the first appointment. A vaccination card should help as proof, which is also a reminder of the second vaccination appointment. Larger vaccination centers – for example in football stadiums – may only open if more vaccine is available.

The logistical challenge is great because the medium must be cooled to minus 70 degrees Celsius. According to media reports, the British government wants to fly into the preparation produced in Belgium by military aircraft if necessary, in order not to get stuck in the dreaded Brexit traffic chaos. A government spokesman declined to confirm this, but said, “The military will play an important role in the massive logistical challenge.”

Great Britain is one of the most corona-affected countries in Europe. On Monday, the government reported 14,718 more corona cases, 189 people died within 28 days of a positive test. In all, there have been about 77,000 Covid-19-related deaths to date. Prime Minister Johnson stressed that the massive vaccination would take time. Therefore, all hygiene regulations must be observed.

Last week, Britain pushed ahead, granting the vaccine an emergency approval earlier than any other EU country. Russia launched large-scale vaccinations against the coronavirus in the capital Moscow last weekend, making it one of the first countries in the world to have its population vaccinated on a larger scale against the lung disease Covid-19. Vaccinations are already taking place in China. First of all, vaccines from domestic manufacturers are used.

The European Medicines Agency Ema is expected to make the important decision on the approval of the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine in December. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn had emphasized that the EU had decided on a joint approach.