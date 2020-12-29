UK Retail Occasions Market Report- Shares, Market sizes and Growth Rates | Amazon, Marks & Spencer, Argos, Morrisons, Card Factory

ReportsnReports added UK Retail Occasions Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. UK Retail Occasions Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. UK Retail Occasions Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3281695

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Tesco

ASDA

Sainsbury’s

Amazon

Marks & Spencer

Argos

Morrisons

Card Factory

Clintons

John Lewis & Partners

and more…

UK Retail Occasions Market 2014-2019 report forms part of Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive overview of the market size for key occasions from 2014 to 2019. The report analyses the market growth and the market shares of the top five retailers for each key occasion overall, and for core categories.

Key occasions, including Valentine’s Day, Easter and Halloween, accounted for 10.9% of the total retail market in 2019 as Black Friday has driven growth since 2014. Grocers dominate the market shares of key occasions across numerous categories.

Scope of this Report-

The total key occasions market has grown 5.4% between 2014 and 2019, driven in particular by Black Friday as it continues to gain importance in the UK.

Christmas is by far the most important occasion, as it makes up 45.0% of the total key occasions market however it achieved softer growth than the overall market in 2019 as consumers held back on overspending on this occasion.

Grocers dominate the overall market shares of key occasions, including Christmas and Easter, due to the importance of food & grocery items for occasions and the convenience of these retailers.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

Use our in-depth market insight to gain knowledge of the market sizes of key retail occasions from 2014 to 2019, including Christmas, Mother’s Day and Black Friday.

Understand which retailers perform well in different categories, such as seasonal food & grocery and gifts, within the key occasions using our detailed market shares.

Single User License: US $ 3500

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3281695

Table of Contents in this Report-

Key occasions overall: market sizes & growth rates

Christmas: market sizes & growth rates

Christmas: market shares

Valentine’s Day: market sizes & growth rates

Valentine’s Day: market shares

Mother’s Day: market sizes & growth rates

Mother’s Day: market shares

Easter: market sizes & growth rates

Easter: market shares

Father’s Day: market sizes & growth rates

Father’s Day: market shares

Summer: market sizes & growth rates

Summer: market shares

Back to school: market sizes & growth rates

Back to school: market shares

Halloween: market sizes & growth rates

Halloween: market shares

Black Friday: market sizes & growth rates

Black Friday: market shares

METHODOLOGY

Technical details: consumer survey work