UK Retail Occasions Market Report- Shares, Market sizes and Growth Rates | Amazon, Marks & Spencer, Argos, Morrisons, Card Factory
ReportsnReports added UK Retail Occasions Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. UK Retail Occasions Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. UK Retail Occasions Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3281695
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Tesco
ASDA
Sainsbury’s
Amazon
Marks & Spencer
Argos
Morrisons
Card Factory
Clintons
John Lewis & Partners
and more…
UK Retail Occasions Market 2014-2019 report forms part of Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive overview of the market size for key occasions from 2014 to 2019. The report analyses the market growth and the market shares of the top five retailers for each key occasion overall, and for core categories.
Key occasions, including Valentine’s Day, Easter and Halloween, accounted for 10.9% of the total retail market in 2019 as Black Friday has driven growth since 2014. Grocers dominate the market shares of key occasions across numerous categories.
Scope of this Report-
- The total key occasions market has grown 5.4% between 2014 and 2019, driven in particular by Black Friday as it continues to gain importance in the UK.
- Christmas is by far the most important occasion, as it makes up 45.0% of the total key occasions market however it achieved softer growth than the overall market in 2019 as consumers held back on overspending on this occasion.
- Grocers dominate the overall market shares of key occasions, including Christmas and Easter, due to the importance of food & grocery items for occasions and the convenience of these retailers.
Reasons to Buy this Report-
- Use our in-depth market insight to gain knowledge of the market sizes of key retail occasions from 2014 to 2019, including Christmas, Mother’s Day and Black Friday.
- Understand which retailers perform well in different categories, such as seasonal food & grocery and gifts, within the key occasions using our detailed market shares.
Single User License: US $ 3500
Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3281695
Table of Contents in this Report-
Key occasions overall: market sizes & growth rates
Christmas: market sizes & growth rates
Christmas: market shares
Valentine’s Day: market sizes & growth rates
Valentine’s Day: market shares
Mother’s Day: market sizes & growth rates
Mother’s Day: market shares
Easter: market sizes & growth rates
Easter: market shares
Father’s Day: market sizes & growth rates
Father’s Day: market shares
Summer: market sizes & growth rates
Summer: market shares
Back to school: market sizes & growth rates
Back to school: market shares
Halloween: market sizes & growth rates
Halloween: market shares
Black Friday: market sizes & growth rates
Black Friday: market shares
METHODOLOGY
Technical details: consumer survey work