UK palace allies push back against Prince Harry’s claims

LONDON (AP) — Allies of Britain’s royal household pushed again Saturday in opposition to claims made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, which paints the monarchy as a chilly and callous establishment that did not nurture or assist him.

Buckingham Palace hasn’t formally commented on the e book. However British newspapers and web sites brimmed with quotes from unnamed “royal insiders,” rebutting Harry’s accusations. One mentioned his public assaults on the royal household took a “toll” on the well being of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

Veteran journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, a biographer and buddy of King Charles III, mentioned Harry’s revelations have been the sort “that you just’d anticipate … from a type of B-list superstar,” and that the king could be pained and pissed off by them.

“His concern … is to behave as head of state for a nation which everyone knows is in fairly troubled situation,” Dimbleby instructed the BBC. “I feel he’ll assume this will get in the way in which.“

Harry’s e book, “Spare,” is the most recent in a string of very public pronouncements by the prince and his spouse Meghan since they stop royal life and moved to California in 2020, citing what they noticed because the media’s racist remedy of Meghan, who’s biracial, and a scarcity of assist from the palace. It follows an interview with Oprah Winfrey and a six-part Netflix documentary launched final month.

Harry isn’t the primary British royal to air household secrets and techniques — each his dad and mom used the media as their marriage fell aside. Charles cooperated on Dimbleby’s 1994 e book and accompanying tv documentary, which revealed that the then inheritor to the throne had had an affair throughout his marriage to Princess Diana.

Diana gave her facet of the story in a BBC interview the next 12 months, famously saying “there have been three of us on this marriage” in reference to Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

However “Spare” goes into way more element about personal conversations and private grievances than any earlier royal revelation.

Story continues

Within the ghostwritten memoir, Harry discusses his grief on the loss of life of his mom in 1997 and his long-simmering resentment on the position of royal “spare,” overshadowed by the “inheritor” — older brother Prince William. He recounts arguments and a bodily altercation with William, reveals how he misplaced his virginity (in a discipline) and describes utilizing cocaine and hashish.

He additionally says he killed 25 Taliban fighters whereas serving as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan — a declare criticized by each the Taliban and British army veterans.

“Spare” is because of be printed all over the world on Tuesday. The Related Press obtained an early Spanish-language copy.

Harry has mentioned he expects counterattacks from the palace. He has lengthy complained of “leaks” and “crops” of tales to the media by members of the royal family.

In an interview as a result of be broadcast on ITV on Sunday — one in every of a number of he has recorded to advertise the e book — Harry says individuals who accuse him of invading his household’s privateness “don’t perceive or don’t wish to consider that my household have been briefing the press.”

“I don’t know the way staying silent is ever going to make issues higher,” he mentioned.