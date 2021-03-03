UK Medical Gases Market Size 2021 | Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2027, Strategies, Business Share, Investment Opportunities, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends, and Prominent Players

Medical Gases Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Medical Gases Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Increasing demand for point of care markets and home healthcare is predicted to power the medical gases market by triggering an increment in requirement for packaged medical grade gases.

Scope of The Report:

Medical gases are specialized gases, which are employed for drug processing, medical purposes, and research in biotechnology. The medical gas can be a mixture of different gases or a sole pure gas. The common kinds of gases employed are ammonia, oxygen, nitrous oxide, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen. The gas equipment such as masks and cylinder are employed to deliver and store gas.

The global medical gases market is divided by end user, product type, and geography. The product types include medical gas mixtures, medical gases, medical gas equipment, and biological atmospheres. Medical gases are further divided into medical air, nitrogen gas, helium gas, carbon dioxide gas, oxygen gas, and nitrous oxide gas. Medical gas mixtures is further divided into breathing zone monitoring calibration standard, lung diffusion mixtures, medical laser gas mixtures, blood gas mixtures, sterlant gas mixtures, and medical drug gas mixtures. Biological atmospheres are further segmented into anaerobic gas mixtures and aerobic gas mixtures. Medical gas equipment is further divided into masks, air compressors, manifolds, vacuum systems, valves and hose assemblies, outlets, cylinders, alarm systems, regulators, and flow meters. By end users, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, research institutions, biotechnology industry, and pharmaceutical industry.

Medical Gases Manufacturers:

The major players included in the global medical gases market forecast are,

Airgas, Inc.

The Linde Group

Medical Gas Solutions Ltd.

BeaconMedaes

Praxair, Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals

Matheson Tri-Gas

Air Liquide

Others

Medical Gases Market Key Segments:

By Product Type : Medical Gases, Nitrogen Gas, Medical Air, Carbon Dioxide Gas, Helium Gas, Nitrous Oxide Gas, Oxygen Gas

Medical Gas Mixtures: Lung Diffusion Mixtures, Breathing Zone Monitoring Calibration Standard, Blood Gas Mixtures, Medical Laser Gas Mixtures, Medical Drug Gas Mixtures, Sterlant Gas Mixtures

Biological Atmospheres: Aerobic Gas Mixtures, Anaerobic Gas Mixtures

Medical Gas Equipment: Air Compressors, Masks ,Vacuum Systems, Manifolds, Outlets, Valves and Hose Assemblies, Alarm Systems, Cylinders, Flow meters, Regulators

By End User Type: Clinics, Hospitals, Research Institutions, Home Healthcare, Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry

Increasing Elderly Population Susceptible To Chronic Conditions Is Predicted To Power Growth In The Market

Increasing elderly population susceptible to chronic conditions is predicted to power demand for technically enhanced equipment that help in the treatment and management of different such conditions. Old age elevates the requirement for healthcare by making people more susceptible to diseases particularly pertaining to the respiratory system thereby triggering the rates of patient hospitalization. Statistics recommends that 55–60% of patients admitted in hospitals are treated with medical gases. Hence, with an increase in elderly population all over the world, the requirement for medical gases is predicted to increase considerably.

The US Congress in July 2012 issued a bill implementing the Food and Drug Safety and Innovation Act. This act is predicted to serve this market as a booster during the coming period due to removal of drug user charges for medical gas makers and establishment of a standard certification procedure for medical gas among others.

The Rising Elderly Population Together With Rising Occurrence Of Chronic Diseases Is Predicted To Further Improve The Market Development In North America

The major areas considered in the medical gases market are Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The US is the predicted to lead the overall market with the biggest market share. Moreover, the rising elderly population together with rising occurrence of chronic diseases is predicted to further improve the market development in North America.

Europe closely followed after the North America in terms of market share. Some of the major factors creditable to the development of this area are the attendance of different associations such as the Medical Gas Association (MGA) and European Industrial Gases Association (EIGA) which help in offering standard regulations and rules for medical gas manufacturers.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Medical Gases Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Medical Gases Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Medical Gases Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Medical Gases Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Medical Gases Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Medical Gases Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/medical-gases-market-size