UK Epilepsy Drugs Market Research Report: Analysis by SWOT, Capacity, Production and Value Future Forecast To 2027

The Epilepsy Drugs Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Epilepsy Drugs Market is likely to reach nearly USD 5.5 Billion by the year end of 2021.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising incidence of neurological disorders, growing disease awareness, introduction of novel antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), strong government support and initiatives. Moreover, increasing R&D investment and launch of extended-release formulations are further expected to fuel the market growth. However, high cost of patented drugs, concerns over decreasing healthcare costs as part of government austerity measures, particularly in Europe and low accessibility to antiepileptic drugs in low and middle income countries, are likely to restrict the market growth.

Vimpat is the undisputed leading drug of Global Epilepsy Drugs Market. It has a market share of nearly 22% in 2016 and is expected that Vimpat will gain its momentum till the forecasting period. Keppra was the second highest market share taker with more than 19% share in 2016 but the prospect of this drug will change due to the patent expiration in 2018 and its share decline to XX% by 2021. It is expected that Lamictal will be second leading drug with nearly XX% share by 2021. Onfi hold the third highest share of the Epilepsy Drugs market, being followed by Depakine by the year end of 2021.

The research report titled “Epilepsy Drugs Market: Global Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2021” examines the market, competitive landscape and trends of the Global Epilepsy Drug Market. This report analyzes market data and provides a better understanding of Epilepsy Drugs sales value and demand in the Global Market. Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for Epilepsy Drugs Market has been detailed in the report. Key trends in terms of collaborations, partnerships and licensing agreements are analysed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the Global Epilpesy Drugs Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Epilepsy Drugs Market such as UCB, EISAI, Pfizer, Sanofi and Lundbeck. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview and latest development and trends in the Epilepsy Drugs Market

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Worldwide Epilepsy Drugs Market Analysis (2013 – 2021)

Worldwide Epilepsy Drugs Market Share (2013 – 2021)

Worldwide Epilepsy Drugs Brand Market Performance (2013 – 2021)

Epilepsy Drugs Market – Major Deal Types

Key Companies Analysis

Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the Epilepsy Drugs Market

Key Epilepsy Drugs Covered in the Report are as follows:

Vimpat(Lacosamide) Keppra(Levetiracetam) Briviact(Brivaracetam) Lamictal(Lamotrigine) Neurontin (Gabapentin) Depakine (Sodium Valproate) Sabril (Vigabatrin) Onfi(Clobazam) Fycompa(Perampanel) Inovelon/Banzel(Rufinamide) Zonegran (Zonisamide) Zebinix (Eslicarbazepine Acetate)

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

UCB EISAI Pfizer Sanofi Lundbeck

Table of Content

Executive Summary Worldwide – Epilepsy Drugs Market Analysis (2013 – 2021) Worldwide – Epilepsy Drugs Market Share (2013 – 2021) Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the Epilepsy Drugs Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Inhibitors

Worldwide – Epilepsy Drugs Brand Market Performance (2013 – 2021)

5.1 Vimpat(Lacosamide) – UCB

5.2 Keppra(Levetiracetam) – UCB

5.3 Briviact(Brivaracetam) – UCB

5.4 Lamictal(Lamotrigine) – GlaxoSmithKline

5.5 Neurontin (Gabapentin) – Pfizer

5.6 Depakine (Sodium Valproate) – Sanofi

5.7 Sabril (Vigabatrin) – Lundbeck

5.8 Onfi(Clobazam) – Lundbeck

5.9 Fycompa(Perampanel) – EISAI

5.10 Inovelon/Banzel(Rufinamide) – EISAI

5.11 Zonegran (Zonisamide) – EISAI

5.12 Zebinix (Eslicarbazepine Acetate) – EISAI

Epilepsy Drugs Market – Major Deal Types

6.1 Epilepsy Drugs Market – Collaboration Deals

6.2 Epilepsy Drugs Market – Licensing Agreement

6.3 Epilepsy Drugs Market – Partnerships Deals

Key Companies Analysis

7.1 UCB

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Epilepsy Drugs – Latest Development & Trends

7.1 EISAI

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Epilepsy Drugs – Latest Development & Trends

7.2 Pfizer

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Epilepsy Drugs – Latest Development & Trends

7.3 Sanofi

