UK economy calls for abolition of self-isolation | free press

More than a million people are currently in quarantine in the UK for being located as a contact person for people infected with corona. The economy now calls for a rethink.

London (dpa) – With hundreds of thousands of workers in mandatory coronavirus quarantine, the UK economy is urgently calling for a rapid change in self-isolation rules.

The head of the CBI’s trade association, Tony Danker, told the Daily Telegraph (Saturday) that Prime Minister Boris Johnson must end “tomorrow” self-isolation rules for fully vaccinated corona contacts. “Mass insulation” should be replaced by mass testing, Danker said. The opposition also called for changes to the provisions ahead of schedule.

Well, over a million people are currently quarantined in Britain for being “pinged” by the UK’s Corona app as contacts for infected people. Even fully vaccinated people must self-isolate. This ‘pingedemia’, as the British media calls the phenomenon, has recently left many supermarket shelves empty, pubs closed and rubbish bins full. Production lines came to a standstill. The rules won’t change until August 16, when fully vaccinated people are allowed to leave the house with a negative test despite “pings”.

Danker suggested that despite the legal relaxation of the corona rules in England, some measures should still be introduced and that fully vaccinated employees should also be tested regularly. The economy can also help boost the vaccination campaign, which has stalled especially among young people, with organized mass vaccinations.