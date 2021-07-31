UK economy calls for abolition of self-isolation | free press

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 31, 2021
0

More than a million people are currently in quarantine in the UK for being located as a contact person for people infected with corona. The economy now calls for a rethink.

London (dpa) – With hundreds of thousands of workers in mandatory coronavirus quarantine, the UK economy is urgently calling for a rapid change in self-isolation rules.

The head of the CBI’s trade association, Tony Danker, told the Daily Telegraph (Saturday) that Prime Minister Boris Johnson must end “tomorrow” self-isolation rules for fully vaccinated corona contacts. “Mass insulation” should be replaced by mass testing, Danker said. The opposition also called for changes to the provisions ahead of schedule.

Well, over a million people are currently quarantined in Britain for being “pinged” by the UK’s Corona app as contacts for infected people. Even fully vaccinated people must self-isolate. This ‘pingedemia’, as the British media calls the phenomenon, has recently left many supermarket shelves empty, pubs closed and rubbish bins full. Production lines came to a standstill. The rules won’t change until August 16, when fully vaccinated people are allowed to leave the house with a negative test despite “pings”.

Danker suggested that despite the legal relaxation of the corona rules in England, some measures should still be introduced and that fully vaccinated employees should also be tested regularly. The economy can also help boost the vaccination campaign, which has stalled especially among young people, with organized mass vaccinations.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 31, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Hardly released, the OnePlus 8T 5G benefits from a reduction of 90 euros!

Hardly released, the OnePlus 8T 5G benefits from a reduction of 90 euros!

October 22, 2020
Photo of Debate over corona vaccinations for children gets more violent | free press

Debate over corona vaccinations for children gets more violent | free press

May 28, 2021

The world as we know it was born 48 years ago

March 1, 2021
Photo of Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 320

Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 320

July 26, 2021
Back to top button