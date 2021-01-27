UK Ceramic Tableware Market: UK Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2026

The UK Ceramic Tableware market is set for a rapid growth over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the Ceramic Tableware market in UK accounted for USD 349.42 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 565.36 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.47%.

UK Ceramic Tableware Market: Overview

Imports of British ceramic tableware has fluctuated a little between 2015 and 2020. The United Kingdom is among the top European importers of HDHT (Home Decoration and Home Textiles) product from developed countries. Therefore, in Europe, the UK is the biggest market for HDHT goods imported directly from developed countries. Historically, the UK has had trading relations with many emerging major HDHT exporting countries. Moreover, British organizations purchase directly from Asian countries to a great extent, rather than purchasing from European companies.

Although the average annual rise in the total value of HDHT imports has been lesser than the usual European trend, the United Kingdom still remains one of the most notable and important European markets for exporters in developing countries. In addition, even though most British imports of dinnerware come from China (USD 205.75 Million in 2019), other developing countries are also doing well. Especially noteworthy is Thailand, which supplied the United Kingdom in 2019 with ceramic dinnerware worth USD 19.48 Million.

The growth for UK Ceramic Tableware is expected to boost due to increased demand for home-made foods and cooking interests. Moreover, the rising trend of social dining and casual dinnerware is also contributing to the growth of ceramic tableware in the UK.

However, the coronavirus pandemic and the steps taken against it globally are expected to have a major effect on foreign trade and the European market for many goods and services, including HDHT. The global recession has resulted in very low consumer trust worldwide. In addition to worrying about their health, customers are also worried about whether they will have jobs and income and to what degree their livelihoods will be under threat, this situation will clearly disturb HDHT sales. Many HDHT brick and mortar stores have been forced to close being under non-essentials according to local government public health laws, and many will not survive the crisis for financial reasons. In addition, the HDHT distribution network has also been seriously impacted, thereby hindering the demand for ceramic tableware market in UK.

Real private consumption expenditure is a significant measure of growth in demand. The HDHT business, which includes the demand for ceramic utensils, is vulnerable to economic cycles. When economic conditions and expectations are dim, buyers are delaying the purchasing of non-essential goods. Likewise, when economic conditions are favourable, spending on personal spending and sales of non-essential HDHT goods increases. Real private consumption expenditure in the leading European markets has increased by 1-3% annually in recent years. Past predictions for the coming years indicated that this optimistic trend will continue, however the coronavirus pandemic has made all predictions doubtful.

The withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union (Brexit) could have a huge effect on consumer trust. It is expected that the uncertainties associated with Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn might impact the sales of HDHT goods, including ceramic dinnerware in the forecast period.

Some of the players of Ceramic Tableware in UK include Ariane Fine Porcelain, Apulum, Bernardaud, Belleek Pottery, BHS tabletop AG (Schönwald, Bauscher and Tafelstern), Churchill China, Denby Pottery Company, Dudson, Fiskars Group (Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and Wedgwood), Gural, Kütahya Porselen, Lubiana, Porland Porselen, Portmeirion Group, RAK Porcelain, Rosenthal GmbH, Royal Crown Derby, Saturnia, Steelite International, and Villeroy & Boch among others.

