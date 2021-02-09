UK Artificial Organs and Bionic Implants Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025 | Berlin Heart, Cochlear Ltd., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Jarvik Heart, Inc., Abbott, Abiomed Inc., and Ekso Bionics

The UK Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The UK Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market is expected to register a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global UK Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market: Berlin Heart, Cochlear Ltd., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Jarvik Heart, Inc., Abbott, Abiomed Inc., and Ekso Bionics and others.

Key Market Trends

This is attributing to increased incidence of disabilities and organ failures, scarcity of donor organs and High Incidence of Road Accidents Leading to Amputations. Moreover, the rising prevalence of renal disorders, acute renal failure and the increase in organ failure due to the ageing population are some more factors driving the market in this region. rapid involvement in the field of biomedical science has enabled organ transplantation a common practice. In addition, development in bionic orthopaedics, bionic eye and exoskeleton is fueling the market growth. Furthermore, Increasing R&D expenditure by innovators and generic players, technological advancements associated with bionic implants and rising ageing population will also fuel the UK Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market. However, the factors, such as the fear of device malfunction, risk of compatibility of artificial organs and their consequences, among others, may impact the market growth. These implants are also expensive, which has also been a restraining factor for the market growth.

Bionic Segment by Product is Estimated to Witness a Healthy Growth in Future.



According to a 2019 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Diagnostics, Diabetes is one of the most common causes of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and the primary cause of kidney failure. Hemodialysis is a method for removing waste products such as creatinine and urea, as well as free water from the blood when the kidneys are in kidney failure. The artificial kidney is used to clean the patient’s blood. Hence, the other name for an artificial kidney is also called a dialysis machine. Dialysis is an important function of the body, which involves filtration and excretion of metabolic waste products, regulation of necessary electrolytes and fluids, and stimulation of red blood cell-production. Hence, as the prevalence of kidney failure increases, the demand for an artificial kidney is also expected to increase. Moreover, As per the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, an estimate of around 12,499,000 population aged over 65 years in United Kingdon. The presence of such a large number of people aged over 65 years is more prone to have organ failure. Thus the increasing prevalence of the aging population likely positively impacts the segment growth.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global UK Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

