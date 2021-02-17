UHT Processing for Dairy Products Market Share Industry Trend Report 2021 | Tetra Pak International S.A., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, ALFA LAVAL

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global UHT processing for dairy products market are Tetra Pak International S.A., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, ALFA LAVAL, SPX FLOW, MICROTHERMICS INC., REDA S.P.A., Stephan Machinery, Goma, Almarai., CLOVER S.A. (PTY) LTD, Amrit Food, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Lactavisa, Britannia Industries, HALEEB FOODS LIMITED, JBT, Prabhat Dairy Ltd., Purisons Group., Mondial Foods, MODERN DAIRY BURUNDI, Keventers, among others.

Let’s know why the report is worth considering-

Global UHT processing for dairy products market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing demand for products with more shelf life and rising demand for milk and milk products are the factor for the growth of this market.

Ultra- high temperature processing is a food processing technology that sterilizes the liquid food by heating it above the temperature which is required to kill the spores in milk. They are mainly used in the production of milk but is also used in soups, honey, fruit juices, cream, soy and other. There main function is to maintain the nutrient content of the product. Different equipment such as aseptic packaging, heaters, homogenizers and other are used in this process.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing expansions of UHT processing plants will drive the market growth

Growing demand for food & beverage products worldwide will also enhance the market growth

Declination in storage and logistics cost will propel the growth of this market

High demand by importer for longer shelf life dairy products is another factor contributing in this market growth

High investment cost will restrict the market growth

Strict government regulation will also hamper the market growth

Conducts Overall UHT PROCESSING FOR DAIRY PRODUCTS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Equipment Type (Heaters, Homogenizers, Flash Cooling, Aseptic Packaging, Others),

Mode of Equipment Operations (Direct UHT Processing, Indirect UHT Processing),

End- Product Form (Liquid, Semi- Liquid),

Application (Milk, Dairy Desserts, Others),

Distribution Channel (Warehouse Club, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailer, Supermarket and Hypermarket, Variety Stores, On- line Retail, Other)

The UHT PROCESSING FOR DAIRY PRODUCTS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Fonterra Future announced the launch of their new brand Dreamery which consist of different range of products such as Dahi, UHT tonned milk, and chocolate & strawberry milkshakes. This launch will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and they will also be able to offer healthy products to their customers

In December 2018, Keventer announced the launch of their Keventer Milk – Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk which is specially designed using the Tetra Pak’s packaging and processing technology. The main aim of the launch is to provide the customer with healthy products with full nutrition and no added preservatives. They are mainly available in three variant standardized, toned and double and is cost- effective as well

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global UHT Processing for Dairy Products market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the UHT Processing for Dairy Products market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting UHT Processing for Dairy Products market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

