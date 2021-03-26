UHT Milk Market Share, Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

Market Size – USD 57.58 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.8%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for cold storage in the developing countries

Rapid Urbanization and the rise in per capita income of consumers in the developing economies are driving the demand of the market.

The global UHT Milk Market will be worth USD 101.64 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in living standards among consumers and a shift in their preferences towards UHT milk products. The strong economic growth of the developing economies and an increase in the disposable income of the consumers are expected to drive the growth of the UHT milk market.

Key participants include Nestle SA, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Lactalis Group, Arla Foods, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, Danone Group, Bemis Company, Clover S.A. (Pty) Ltd. Parmalat S.p.A. and Almarai, among others.

Scope of the Report:

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Ultra High Temperature Milk market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Ultra High Temperature Milk market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global UHT Milk Market on the basis of Product, Fat Content, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Unflavored Flavored



Fat Content Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Whole Semi Skimmed Skimmed



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Ultra High Temperature Milk market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Ultra High Temperature Milk industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Ultra High Temperature Milk market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Ultra High Temperature Milk industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Regional Bifurcation of the Ultra High Temperature Milk Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, Nestle Argentina inaugurated a new milk production line at its Villa Nueva Factory in the province of Cordoba, Argentina. The new production line allows manufacturing 10 million liters per year of value-added liquid products with UHT technology.

The unflavored segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. The less refrigeration factor of the unflavored UHT milk products has resulted in the increasing adoption of the product among the younger population and the food outlet chains.

Semi Skimmed UHT milk is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. Growing demand for butter, yogurt, and cheese in several countries has resulted in the increasing adoption of the semi skimmed UHT milk to produce dairy products.

