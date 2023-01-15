UGA football player, staff member killed in car crash

A College of Georgia soccer participant and a workers member died in a automotive crash Sunday morning.

Athens-Clarke police confirmed the victims as 20-year-old Devin Willock, an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs, and 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy.

The college confirmed LeCroy labored as a workers member for the group. Two different members of the soccer program have been injured and are secure. Their names haven’t been launched.

Officers acquired experiences of a automotive crash at 2:45 a.m. on Barnett Shoals Highway.

In response to the investigation, a 2021 Ford Expedition was driving south within the exterior lane of Barnett Shoals Highway when it left the roadway. The automotive then hit two energy poles and a number of other timber.

Police stated LeCroy was the driving force and Willock was a passenger. LeCroy died on the hospital and Willock died on the scene.

Police added {that a} 21-year-old male passenger had minor accidents, and a 26-year-old feminine passenger had extreme accidents. Each are secure.

Channel 2 Motion Information acquired the next assertion from UGA.

“The whole Georgia household is devastated by the tragic lack of soccer student-athlete Devin Willock and soccer workers member Chandler LeCroy. Two different members of the soccer program have been injured within the accident. They’re each in secure situation, and we’ll proceed to observe their standing with medical personnel.

“Devin and Chandler have been two particular individuals who meant a lot to the College of Georgia, our soccer program and our athletic division. We ask that everybody maintain their households in your prayers throughout this very tough time.

“The UGA Athletic Affiliation will work with our medical group in addition to our psychological well being and efficiency personnel to verify we’re offering the very best assist doable for our workers and student-athletes who’re processing this grief. We will present no additional remark at the moment however ask that everybody proceed to maintain these concerned in your prayers.”

