Ubisoft’s newest game in Japan censored

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the latest installment of Ubisoft’s famous license, will be released on November 10th and will be censored in Japan.

Embarrassing censorship!

The latest Assassin’s Creed, a real spearhead for new generation consoles (Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 5), was released ten days ago. Already dubbed by fans of the license who praise the beauty of the graphics and settings as well as the gameplay, the game is a scandal in Japan. And for good reason: Japanese players are entitled to a version that is at least watered down because the blood stains have been removed. An erasure that embarrasses Japanese players as the traces of blood make it possible to know if an enemy has been hit or if Eivor, the character the player is camping on, has been injured.

Faced with the anger of Japanese gamers, Ubisoft responded, stating that removing blood stains was essential for the game to be validated by CERO (Computer Entertainment Rating Organization), which is responsible for classifying video games. However, CERO declines all responsibility for this choice and confirms that it has not been consulted by Ubisoft:

We never had a discussion or consultation with the company [Ubisoft Entertainment] on this subject and therefore have nothing to do with your decision.

In light of what CERO said, Ubisoft seems to have underestimated the tolerance of the Japanese authorities. Ubisoft has also apologized to Japanese players, and a corrective patch should address this issue in the coming days or weeks. We remind you that a few days earlier, Ubisoft had been forced to apologize after being charged with discrimination …