Ubisoft presents its next Triple-A

As every year, the close of Fiscal Year 2020 gives Ubisoft the opportunity to reveal the list of its next great video games. Something that will make players salivate!

A busy schedule

If 2019 had been particularly painful for Ubisoft due to the postponement of several video games, the French publisher and developer has masterfully raised the bar, according to its latest annual report. By March 31, 2021, Ubisoft had a particularly enviable revenue of 2.2 billion euros with a net profit of 105 million euros and an operating profit of 289 million euros. Which is a record for the French company!

It must be said that 2020 will have been particularly beneficial for Ubisoft, despite allegations of harassment and controversy related to its communications. The company has used the new generation consoles to establish the latest installment of Assassin’s Creed as one of the greatest hits of the past few months. At the end of December, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla had already made 1.7 million sales worldwide. Let’s not forget the very successful Immortals Fenyx Rising, which was one of the good surprises of 2020 for the publisher.

And the least we can say is that Ubisoft is preparing for an excellent fiscal year 2021-2022 as the publisher has confirmed the release of many games in the new fiscal year. Among other things, the eagerly awaited Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six quarantines, both of which were postponed due to the Covid 19 crisis, among other things.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of this New Year. Video fun (the game was originally planned to be in March 2021 before being postponed).

But gamers’ eyes will undoubtedly be on fiscal year 2022-2023. Although Ubisoft does not provide an exact date, the publisher states in their report that several highly anticipated games are in development, including an Avatar game that is an expansion of the universe of the James Cameron films, as well as a Star Wars game. Game. born from the collaboration between Ubisoft and Lucasfilm. We don’t forget, of course, the piracy game Skull and Bones, as well as the second work of Beyond Good & Evil, the prequel of the first cult game, which was released in 2007.