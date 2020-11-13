Ubisoft apologizes after being accused of discrimination

The game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, released on November 10, 2020, talks a lot about it in the media. Many reviews have already surfaced. Most of them are obviously related to the game’s gameplay, but some of them have been more focused on character descriptions. These descriptions are controversial as they offend part of the population. We’ll come back to this topic in this article.

The controversy related to the game Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Web user Courtney Craven, who previously thought about the game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla online, decided to reconsider the description of an in-game character, Eoforwine, who is described as “terribly burned in an accident in” As a child, she was afraid that someone would see her disfigured face. She eases her anger with outbursts of violence. “Courtney Craven says in the tweet below:

I didn’t include this in my post on my # AssassinsCreedValhalla impressions, but it’s just as important to address. This is a description of a character in the game. It is absolutely unacceptable to talk about facial differences in this way. Video game writers and everyone else have to do better.

Thank you for pointing this out. We apologize for the inadvertent increase in ability awareness through this language. We will be removing this language in an upcoming update.

Assassin’s Creed’s official Twitter account apologized with the following explanations:

Thank you for pointing this out. We apologize for any inadvertent skill building through this description. We’ll be removing it in a future update.

Ability (also called “validism”) is a form of discrimination, prejudice or unfavorable treatment of people with a disability (paraplegia, tetraplegia, amputation, deformity, schizophrenia, autism, trisomy …). Courtney Craven’s intervention sparked debate in the Twittosphere.

The reactions of other internet users

Some internet users have endorsed Courtney Craven and explained their own feelings on the matter:

It’s lazy, offensive, bond villain storytelling and it has to stop.

It’s laziness, it’s offensive, it fits a James Bond villain story and it has to stop.

People with disabilities have been the monsters in the media since Frankenstein’s monster. It is harmful to see yourself as the evil character. We don’t have to continue to be the “other”. Just because you didn’t experience it doesn’t mean it isn’t real.

People with disabilities have been media freaks since Frankenstein’s monsters. It is dangerous to see you portray this character as an evil character. We don’t have to continue to be “the other”. Just because you didn’t experience it doesn’t mean it isn’t real.

Others, however, wanted to defend the creators of the game and the original design:

My god is a free game!

Also … Vikings were wild, is that really that hard to come by? Do you really expect games to educate people? If people can’t tell real life from fiction, then the problem with the game is not people’s education problem

My god it’s a big game!

Also … the Vikings were wild, is it really hard to find out? Do you really expect games to educate people? If people can’t tell the difference between real life and fiction, the problem is not playing games but educating people.

My father is a plane crash survivor. His whole body is burned and he is used to being looked at. It hurts him because it’s real life. He also plays video games and when he dismantles a plane or crashes himself he laughs at it because it’s just a video game.

My father is a plane crash survivor. His whole body is burned and he is used to being watched. It hurts him because this is real life. He also plays video games and when he shoots down or crashes a plane he laughs at it because it’s just a video game.