Monday, September 19, 2022
Latest:

MCCOURIER

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Uber Hacker Claims To Have Hacked Rockstar Games, Leaks GTA 6 Videos
Technology 

Uber Hacker Claims To Have Hacked Rockstar Games, Leaks GTA 6 Videos

Jean Nicholas

Hot on the heels of the Uber hacking incident last week, someone claiming to be the hacker behind it now says Rockstar Games has been hacked. As evidence of this, videos of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, which is still in the early stages of development, have been leaked and published online.

The hacker, using a handle of teapotuberhacker and posting to the GTAForums fan forum, claimed to have gained access to Rockstar Games’ Slack server and also its team-working Confluence wiki. As well as making claims to be the same ‘Tea Pot’ hacker who was behind the Uber incident, the threat actor says they had gained access to both GTA 5 and GTA 6 source code along with other assets. To back this up, a file containing some 90 videos was also uploaded.

MORE FROM FORBESUber Hack Update: Was Sensitive User Data Stolen & Did 2FA Open Door To Hacker?By Davey Winder

What GTA 6 videos have been leaked?

Bleeping Computer reports that these videos seem to have been “created by developers debugging various features in the game” and feature Vice City locations as well as conversations with Non-Player Characters (NPCs).

Some of the videos have since been published on YouTube, and, despite the best efforts of Rockstar Games issuing takedown notices, many remain viewable today.

According to that Bleeping Computer report, extortion appears to be the motivation with the threat actor demanding money in return for not publishing the source code to the GTA 6 game.

MORE FROM FORBESTikTok Denies Breach After Hacker Claims ‘2 Billion Data Records’ StolenBy Davey Winder

Awaiting comment from Rockstar Games

I have reached out to Rockstar Games for a statement but have not heard back at the time of publication. However, a reporter for Bloomberg, Jason Schreier, has tweeted that “Rockstar sources” have confirmed the GTA 6 leak is real.

I have not been able to contact the threat actor directly, and it’s still a matter of conjecture whether this is, indeed, the same person as was behind the Uber hack. That Slack server access was involved, and the very public, boastful nature of the video postings certainly suggest a similar modus operandi, however.

I will update this article with further information as it becomes available.

See also  Best UIUX Tips to Help You Create a More User-Friendly Website

Jean Nicholas

Jean is a Tech enthusiast, He loves to explore the web world most of the time. Jean is one of the important hand behind the success of mccourier.com

You May Also Like

highxtar el nothing phone 1 el nuevo smartphone de este verano destacada

Can Nothing Smartphones beat Apple’s Popularity?

Nidhi Gandhi
5.0 Best iPhone Hacker For Hire : Google Review

5.0 Best iPhone Hacker For Hire : Google Review

Jean Nicholas
Today’s ‘Quordle’ Words, Answers And Clues For Monday, September 19

Today’s ‘Quordle’ Words, Answers And Clues For Monday, September 19

Jean Nicholas