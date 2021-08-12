UAE Perfume Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2026

The UAE perfume market size reached US$ 528 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the market expects to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industry Definition and Application:

Perfumes are made up of fragrances or essential oils, which provide a pleasant smell to the individual. The common natural ingredients utilized in the production of perfumes include spices, woods, roots, balsams, gums, flowers, grasses, fruits, resins, leaves, and animal secretions.

The UAE represents one of the major exporters and producers of perfumes worldwide, owing to the rising demand for exotic and fine fragrances. Presently, the production of perfumes has evolved into a mainstream business in the personal care and cosmetics industry.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing trend of personal grooming, along with the rising popularity of youth-oriented and exotic fragrances, is primarily driving the market for perfume in UAE. Furthermore, escalating demand for luxury fragrances due to the inflating income consumer income levels and elevating living standards is further bolstering the sales of perfumes.

Moreover, key market players in the region are introducing rich and warm oriental fragrances with natural ingredients, such as oud, musk, amber and exotic flowers to expand their consumer base. Various other factors, including easy product availability on e-commerce platforms, aggressive promotional activities on social media, and growing working women population in the UAE, are anticipated to further drive the UAE perfume market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of small, mid-size and large palyers in the country. The report analyzes some of the major players operating in the industry.

UAE Perfume Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Price, Gender, Perfume Type.

Market Breakup by Price

Premium Products

Mass Products

Market Breakup by Gender

Male

Female

Unisex

Market Breakup by Perfume Type

Arabic

French

Others

