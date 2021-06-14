UAE Luxury Market Report 2021-2026, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

The UAE luxury market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Luxury goods are unessential products which are purchased according to the desire of consumers mostly belonging to the higher income groups. These products are considered to have better quality, symbolism, aesthetics and rarity as compared to necessity goods. Luxury buying is an important trend in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly within the Emirati society, as owning these products is viewed a part of the consumers’ personality, social image, and position. Currently, the UAE is one of the largest luxury goods market in the Middle East as the presence of international luxury brands in major cities, such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has helped in promoting the country as a major shopping destination across the globe.

UAE Luxury Market Trends:

At present, the growth of the luxury goods market in the UAE can be attributed to the booming e-commerce and tourism sectors which have presented various international luxury brands with ample growth opportunities in the country. Apart from this, the high disposable incomes of the consumers have also helped in sustaining the sales of luxury goods. Moreover, rising urbanization has led to an increase in the number of shopping centers and malls which play a vital role in shaping the shopping habits of local consumers. However, the rising rent and educational costs in the country coupled with the introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) can dampen the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

UAE Luxury Market Summary:

The luxury market in the UAE is segmented on the basis of different types of luxury goods and services which mainly include travel and hospitality, luxury cars, personal luxury goods, and food and drinks. Amongst these, travel and hospitality represent the most popular segment.

Based on gender, the market has been segregated into male and female. Currently, males account for the largest share of the UAE luxury goods market.

The market has also been analyzed on the basis of distribution channels. Presently, there are numerous means through which the consumers can source the desired type of luxury product including monobrand stores, multibrand stores and online retail channels.

