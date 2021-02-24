UAE Ice Cream Market Data | Industry Insights as Per Analysis, Latest Research Report by 2027
The UAE Ice Cream market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The UAE ice cream market is accounted to US$ 118.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 191.3 Mn by 2027.
Ice cream (derived from ice cream or ice cream) is a sweet dessert usually eaten as a snack or as a healthy snack. It may be made from cow’s milk or cream and may taste sweet, or with sugar or something else, and any aroma, such as cocoa or vanilla. Colouring is often added, adding to the special effects
Obtain Sample Brochure at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00007530
The rapidly expanding cold storage infrastructure has been contributing significantly to the growth of the ice-cream industry worldwide. The cold storage facilities help prevent the spoilage of eatables during storage and transportation. The advent of mobile refrigeration systems and active refrigerated transport systems has played a crucial role in the storage and transport of ice-cream products. Mobile refrigeration systems are used in transporting perishable foodstuffs such as ice-cream from the manufacturing site to refrigerated warehouses.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Food and Beverages industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Ice Cream assays in the market.
Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.
Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
UAE ICE CREAM MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Type
- Impulse Ice Cream
- Take-Home Ice Cream
- Artisanal Ice Cream
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Convenience Store
- Specialist Store
- Others
Company Profiles
- Desert Chill Ice Cream LLC
- Dunkin Brands, Inc.
- General Mills, Inc.
- Maras Turka
- Mini Melts Inc.
- Nestle S.A.
- IFFCO
- Mars, Incorporated
- Graviss Group (Pure Ice Cram Co. LLC)
- Unilever
Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00007530/checkout/basic/single/monthly
Benefits with Business Market Insights
- One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs
- Avoid Long Purchase Procedures
- Fast and Easy Access
- Cloud-Based Platform
- News Updates
- Ask the Analyst Support
- Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want
- No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription
- Reports Read or Download Access
- Monthly New Reports Added
- Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement
About Business Market Insights
Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
For Subscription contact
Business Market Insights
Phone : +442081254005
E-Mail : sales@businessmarketinsights.com
Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/
LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/