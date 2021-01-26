UAE Home Appliances Market Emerging Trends and Global Demands 2021 to 2025 | BSH Home Appliances FZE, LG Electronics Gulf FZE, Better Life LLC, Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd, Samsung Electronics Ltd, AB Electrolux, Hisense Middle East

The UAE Home Appliances Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The United Arab Emirates is a constitutional federation of seven emirates consisting of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al-Qaiwain, Ras al-Khaimah and Fujairah. United Arab Emirates home appliance market has experienced steady growth over the past few years, and it is one of the top countries in consumption of home appliances. Rapidly growing expatriate population, rising disposable income and rapid urbanization are some of the other key factors contributing to the high demand of home appliances. United Arab Emirates is expected to continue its dominance owing to heavy adoption of energy efficient home appliance. Moreover, growing population coupled to changing lifestyle is predicted to fuel to the growth of home appliance market in United Arab Emirates. Product innovation, new product development, and integration of numerous value-added features is further expected to boost the market demand over the next few years. The demand for smart home appliances is increasing due to several factors such as increased digitalization, growing consumer awareness of smart hubs, and growing consumer purchasing power.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Home Appliances Market: BSH Home Appliances FZE, LG Electronics Gulf FZE, Better Life LLC, Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd, Samsung Electronics Ltd, AB Electrolux, Hisense Middle East, Teka Kuchentechnik United Arab Emirates LLC, Dyson Limited, Karcher

Key Market Trends

Growing Expatriate Population is Driving the Market

The United Arab Emirates has a rapidly growing expatriate population due to migration from other countries. Growing expatriate population and low import duties are supporting the growth of the home appliances market in the United Arab Emirates. Leading companies are working on launching technology-driven home appliances, keeping in mind the need of the working-class population. The important reason behind the rising demand for smart home appliances is a tech-savvy young population. Young people find more value in the concept of smart homes and connected devices mainly because of the convenience that these devices offer.

Refrigerator Segment is Major Largest Share in the Market



United Arab Emirates Refrigerator market is expected to grow due to the rising demand for energy-efficient and sustainable technology equipment, growing preference towards frozen & chilled products. Expansion of the food and beverage industry, bustling tourism along with the upcoming smart cities development projects would attribute to the Refrigerator market growth. Growing investments in innovation of refrigerators units and rising income levels and rise in rising consumer spending power are some of the key trends stimulating market growth. Furthermore, increasing nuclear families count and environmental changes are anticipated to boost the growth of the overall market.

Influence Of The Home Appliances Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Home Appliances market.

– Home Appliances market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Home Appliances market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Home Appliances market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Home Appliances market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Home Appliances market.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Home Appliances Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

