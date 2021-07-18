U-turn: Boris Johnson wants to self-isolate | free press

Initially, it was said that Boris Johnson would not go into self-isolation, although he was in contact with his health minister who was ill with Covid-19. Now the U-turn.

London (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to self-isolate after contacting his health minister Sajid Javid, who is ill with Covid-19. The seat of government announced Downing Street – just hours after a spokesman announced the opposite.

Initially, it was said that Johnson and his Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak would participate in a pilot project and therefore conduct daily tests rather than self-isolating. The decision had sparked outrage among hundreds of thousands of Britons currently at home after being asked by the National Health Service (NHS) to quarantine for ten days for contact with an infected person.

For Johnson, who is currently staying at his Checkers estate according to the government, the incident comes at an inopportune time. Almost all corona measures in England will be lifted on Monday. Although the number of infections is currently increasing enormously. The government justifies this with the high vaccination rate.

88 per cent of adults in the UK have now had their first vaccination. Nearly 68 percent have already been vaccinated twice. The link between new infections and hospitalizations and deaths has been significantly weakened, the argument goes. The number of new infections within a week per 100,000 inhabitants was last given at 360.